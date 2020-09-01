Fantasy football injuries (and holdouts): The latest on Alvin Kamara, Joe Mixon, Jalen Reagor and more

Whether you are weighing the merits of drafting someone like Alvin Kamara, or worried about Miles Sanders (after you already drafted him) — it's injury season in the NFL.

There is no shortage of big-name fantasy football stars nursing injuries as the season approaches a week from Thursday. Without further ado, here's a look at all of the relevant fantasy injury news (and holdouts) circulating right now:

Alvin Kamara, RB, Saints

As of Tuesday morning there really is no available information on the Saints star running back, aside from the fact that he appears to be holding out.

These situations typically resolve before the season starts, but it's important to keep an eye on if you are a Kamara owner, or if you pick inside the Top 4. For what it's worth,andare behind him on the depth chart.

Joe Mixon, RB, Bengals

If you're worried about Mixon's injury designation, it's reportedly migraines. He is expected to be on the field for Week 1.

Melvin Gordon, RB, Broncos

Gordon is nursing a rib injury and has not practiced in team drills in a while. The 27-year-old RB (ancient by NFL standards) is a seasoned vet, but with a new offense in Denver, missing reps is a concern. He should be healthy but may see fewer carries early as a result of his missed time.

Cooper Kupp, WR, Rams

Kupp left a Rams scrimmage with an ankle injury but reports from L.A. is that it was a precaution and he should be ready to go in Week 1.

Darrell Henderson, RB, Rams

This is the first injury on our list to be legitimately concerned with. Henderson has not practiced yet, and while optimism in Rams camp exists that he will be ready for Week 1, time is running out. His draftees should be cautious. Backups Malcolm Brown and Cam Akers are worth a serious look.

Jalen Reagor, WR, Eagles

Reagor hurt his shoulder in a live scrimmage this past weekend and is expected to miss up to four weeks. Plan accordingly. Desean Jackson and Dallas Goedert, and possibly JJ Arcega-Whiteside stand to benefit from a Reagor absence.

Miles Sanders, RB, Eagles

Sanders has been sidelined for a week or so but the word from Eagles camp is that is it precautionary and they intend to have him full-go in Week 1.

Alshon Jeffery, WR, Eagles

One last Eagles skill player update, as Jeffery is in camp looking lean and healthy, according to reports. With Reagor out and few veteran options at WR, Jeffery could potentially come off the PUP list and contribute sooner rather than later.

David Montgomery, RB, Bears

The Bears top running back injured his groin about a week ago and he's been sidelined ever since. The injury doesn't appear to be a longterm one, but the team is the betting favorite to land Leonard Fournette, so use that info how you will. Keep an eye on Chicago's RB2 Tarik Cohen.

Allen Robinson III, WR, Bears

Robinson was back in practice Monday after missing some time with an ankle injury. He should be fine for Week 1.

DeAndre Swift, RB, Lions

A leg injury has kept Swift on the sidelines taking mental reps until just this week, as he will now try and close the gap between he and Kerryon Johnson for the top RB slot on the Lions. He may have a slow start snap-wise due to his missing practices this training camp.

Dede Westbrook, WR, Jaguars

Westbrook has missed practice time with a shoulder injury throughout August but it does not appear to be serious.

Justin Jackson, RB, Chargers

Keep an eye on rookie Joshua Kelly, just in case Jackson's foot injury lingers. As of right now, the Chargers are not worried about his availability.

Mike Williams, WR, Chargers

A shoulder injury doesn't appear to be serious for Williams.

A source told Adam Schefter that Williams does not need surgery. The source would be "shocked" if Williams did not play in Week 1. [ESPN]



DeVante Parker, WR, Dolphins

Parker has been, and will likely continue, practicing with an unidentified injury, but Dolphins officials seem pretty optimistic that whatever it is, it is minor and he will appear in Week 1.

Golden Tate, WR, Giants

Tate sustained a minor hamstring injury in practice, but he should be fine for Week 1.

Denzel Mims, WR, Jets

New York's talented rookie has still not practiced due to a hamstring injury and with the season fast approaching, it is becoming a concern. Anyone drafting him should expect a lag before he contributes.

Brandon Aiyuk, WR, 49ers

Aiyuk, by all accounts, is looking solid in practice after missing time with a hamstring injury. With Deebo Samuel still sidelines, Aiyuk could be a fast contributing rookie this season.

