Fantasy football injuries: The latest on Patrick Mahomes, Amari Cooper, Todd Gurley, Saquon Barkley and more

With four teams on byes this week and the injury list becoming massive, this is the time in a fantasy football season where the men are separated from the boys.

Here's an update on some of the most important injuries to fantasy-relevant players as we approach Week 7 action:

Patrick Mahomes, QB, Chiefs

The best case scenario, according to reports, is that Mahomes returns in three weeks (vs. the Vikings on 11/3). They are helped by a bye week next week so he may miss just two games. He has a right kneecap dislocation but it is not broken. An MRI is being conducted to decipher whether there was ligament damage — which could effect his timetable for return. Unfortunately, a trickle down effect on the Chiefs offensive weapons seems unavoidable, as secondary options like Mecole Hardman or Byron Pringle will probably give way to increased dependence on primary guys like Travis Kelce and Tyreek Hill — at least with back up Matt Moore calling the shots for the time being.

Saquon Barkley, RB, Giants

All signs point to the return of Barkley in Week 7, as he's reportedly looked great in practice all week. He could have a breakout performance against the lowly Cardinals, as other options like Sterling Shepard will not play (concussion). Wayne Gallman will be back, but he'll be second fiddle again.

Christian Kirk, WR, David Johnson, RB, Cardinals

The Cardinals' two best skill players were each limited in practice all week, but that's not necessarily a bad sign. Last week Johnson played and played well despite light practice leading up to gameday. Kirk missed Week 6, but looks to be on the mend. Each have ankle injuries and deserve close monitoring as kickoff against New York arrives.

Todd Gurley, Malcolm Brown, RB, Rams

Brown didn't practice Thursday and Gurley has been limited — meaning it may finally be time to give rookie Darrell Henderson a serious look. He could be a playable option if the above backs miss Week 7.

Amari Cooper, Michael Gallup, Randall Cobb, WR, Cowboys

There's a good chance all of Dallas' starting wideouts miss Week 7 against the Eagles. Cooper is the most serious injury, as he told reporters Thursday that his quad/ankle injury has him not sure if he will be ready to go. He says he plans to practice and see what he can do as Sunday arrives. Gallup has been banged up all season himself and has been limited in practice with a knee injury. Cobb has been absent from practice with a back injury. Jason Witten may be a good start this week, and keep an eye on back up WR Tavon Austin and Devin Smith.

Davante Adams, Geronimo Allison, Marquez Valdez-Scantling. WR, Packers

The Packers, too, could be without all three of their top wideouts in Week 7. None of the three have been practicing this week, Adams with a toe injury, Allison with a concussion and MVS with an ankle/knee injury. Allen Lazard appears to be the next man up along with Robert Tonyan if, in fact, all three miss action together.

Phillip Dorsett, Julian Edelman, Josh Gordon, WR, Patriots

Another murky receiving corps resides in New England, where Dorsett and Edelman have been limited in practice all week with Gordon missing reps outright with an ankle/knee injury. The first two names look like they'll probably play — but you never know. Don't derail your week by not having a back up plan.

Marquise Lee, Dede Westbrook, WR, Jaguars

Injuries must be contagious. The Jags, now, face uncertain fates for two of their top three receivers — though thankfully D.J. Chark is 100% heading into Week 7. Chris Conley is a player worth keeping an eye on.

DeSean Jackson, WR, Eagles

Jackson has been rehabbing on the sidelines during practice but hasn't taken any reps yet as he works back from an abdomen injury. He appears to be out for at least one more week.

Marquise Brown, WR, Ravens

Baltimore's shiny new toy looks to be headed to a second straight inactive week, as an ankle injury has held him out of practice in Week 7 prep. Willie Snead may be a startable option for those desperate.

A.J. Green, WR, Bengals

Green has been active and preparing to return from the injury that has had him out for the entirety of the season so far, but he won't be ready to go in Week 7.

Follow Evan on Twitter:@evan_macy

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports