Fantasy football injuries: The latest on Tyreek Hill, Ja'Marr Chase, Justin Fields and others

We're getting really close to the fantasy football playoffs, and injuries couldn't be any more consequential — and there were a bunch in Week 12 that could impact your team or your rivals.

Here's a brief whip around the most noteworthy setbacks to fantasy-relevant players (like Tyreek Hill), as well as a few updates on players nearing a return to the field (like Ja'Marr Chase):

Ja'Marr Chase, WR, Bengals

There was hope that Chase might be back in Week 12, but even after getting some reps in practice, the stud second-year wideout wasn't feeling healthy enough to play and he was a scratch due to his hip yet again. All signs point to that precaution paying off, as his fantasy managers should be able to fire him up for Week 13.

Tyreek Hill, WR, Dolphins



The NFL's most dynamic wideout left his team's blowout win over the Texans Sunday with cramps, an ailment that will surely be a non-factor when he laces up against the Niners next week.

Justin Fields, QB, Bears

Fields took the NFL by storm before hurting his shoulder and missing Week 12, and is being listed as "day-to-day" by the Chicago coaching staff. The Bears play the Packers next week before their bye in Week 14. He'll be one of the most important players to watch during practice this week — and obviously, those with him rostered should have a backup plan.

Aaron Rodgers, QB, Packers

Rodgers has been pretty disappointing following up his back-to-back NFL MVPs this season, and it was revealed last week that he's been playing with a hand injury. He added to those difficulties against the Eagles Sunday night, exiting with a rib injury he did not return from. The banged-up Rodgers has an easy game next week against the Bears – should he be healthy enough to play. Jordan Love looked pretty good in his absence and might be a startable option for a fantasy team in need next week if Rodgers is out.

Allen Robinson, WR, Rams

The season is over for A-Rob, who has a foot injury and will be getting surgery to repair it as L.A.'s season continues to spiral.

Michael Carter, RB, Jets

Already missing rookie running back Breece Hall, Carter went down with an ankle sprain Sunday and his availability will be up in the air this week. Remember the name Zonovan Knight, as he seems like he will be the next man up. He'd be worth a stab on the waiver wire for teams in need of RB help.

Travis Etienne, RB, Jaguars

Etienne exited with a foot injury and did not return for the rest of Jacksonville's dramatic win Sunday. After the game, the running back seemed confident he would be healthy in Week 13. Still, keep an eye on his practice status midweek.

Jakobi Meyers, WR, Patriots

Meyers hurt his shoulder pretty early but tried to play through the pain Thursday night — but eventually left and did not return. We'll see if the extra few days off help him return in Week 13.

Damien Harris, RB, Patriots

Another Patriots' skill player left on Thanksgiving without returning, with Harris hurting his thigh early in Week 12. He was seen on crutches after the game and was not seen at practice Sunday.

Rex Burkhead, RB, Texans

There isn't much fantasy relevance anywhere on Houston's roster right now, but in deep leagues it's worth noting that Burkhead — the No. 2 to Damien Pierce — left with a head injury and did not return this weekend. Dare Ogunbowale will likely be the backup next week.

