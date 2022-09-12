Fantasy football injuries: How much time could Najee Harris, Dak Prescott, Eli Mitchell and others miss?

It was a costly Week 1 — perhaps costlier than a usual kickoff weekend — for fantasy managers as a ton of top caliber talent got hurt (and some pretty badly) in the first games of the season.

It's early in the fantasy football week, but with waiver claims coming and trade markets in full swing, it might be time to make a big move to try and stay afloat. Here's a look at the latest on fantasy-relevant injuries from Sunday:

Dak Prescott, QB, Cowboys

The Dallas QB will have surgery on this thumb and could miss 6-to-8 weeks of games. That means a whole lot of Cooper Rush is on the horizon, and fantasy managers of Cowboys receivers might have to think about a backup option. Will this increase the workload for Ezekiel Elliott and Tony Pollard? It's certainly possible. But it seems pretty doubtful any wideout aside from CeeDee Lamb will play much of a fantasy role for the foreseeable future. The QB position is very deep this year and Prescott replacements should be there in most leagues.

Tee Higgins, WR, Bengals

Higgins left the Bengals opener with a concussion and did not return. If he needs time off in Week 2, the trickle down effect should see even more targets for Ja'Marr Chase as well as an uptick for Tyler Boyd.

Najee Harris, RB, Steelers

Harris appeared to hurt his ankle at the end of Pittsburgh's overtime and reportedly had it heavily taped following the game. However team officials are adamant that their bell cow running back did not sustain a serious injury and will not miss serious time. But he could still miss a game or two, which could create a waiver opportunity for his backup (probably Jaylen Warren?).

Keenan Allen, WR, Chargers

A hamstring injury knocked Allen out of Los Angeles' opener after four targets, but the wideout says it's not serious, which is a good sign. He'll have an injury worth monitoring closely as practices begin this week.

Eli Mitchell, RB, 49ers

The Niners simply cannot get a break when it comes to their running backs. Mitchell hurt his knee and was not bending it while leaving on crutches after just six carries against the Bears, which is not a good sign. Deebo Samuel and Jeff Wilson took carries in his stead, and rookie Tyrion Davis-Price, who was inactive in Week 1, might be a waiver flier ahead of this week.

George Kittle, TE, 49ers

Kittle didn't even suit up in Week 1 after getting an injury over Labor Day weekend. Seeing as he didn't really look to be close to playing with a groin injury, his status for Week 2 will likely be up in the air. Follow closely to see if he practices this week.

J.K. Dobbins, RB, Ravens

Dobbins sat out the Ravens first game this season as he works back from a torn ACL last preseason. Team officials are repeating the line that he is close to hitting the field, and perhaps he just needed an extra week to round into playing form. Keep an eye on him in practice as well.

Wan'Dale Robinson, WR, Giants

This isn't a receiver many started this week, but plenty of fantasy managers took a chance on the New York rookie late in their drafts. Robinson left with a knee injury in the Giants' win over the Titans but coaches say he could have played through it and it is not a series ailment.

