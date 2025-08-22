Fantasy football injury, suspension updates: The latest on Justin Jefferson, A.J. Brown, De'Von Achane and more

If you are researching for your fantasy draft, or about to start making picks, injuries can be concerning and difficult to handle.

Which players with the red "Q" (or the red cross) are worth worrying about? Who will be ready for Week 1?

Here's a brief look at a handful of the most notable fantasy football injuries and how serious each of them are:

Just being cautious, will be ready for Week 1

All of the guys on the list below are proven performers who are taking it easy, working to be as close to 100% as possible come Week 1. Barring a setback, they should be ready to go in September.

• Justin Jefferson, WR, Vikings (hamstring)

• A.J. Brown, WR, Eagles (hamstring)

• Dallas Goedert, TE, Eagles (groin)

• DeVonta Smith, WR, Eagles (groin)

• Raashad White, RB, Buccaneers (groin)

• Malik Nabors, WR, Giants (toe)

• Lamar Jackson, QB, Ravens (foot)

• Calvin Ridley, WR, Titans (general soreness)

• Tyjae Spears, RB, Titans (ankle)

• Tetairoa McMillan, WR, Panthers (hamstring)

• Travis Hunter, WR, Jaguars (upper body)

• Rhamondre Stevenson, RB, Patriots (undisclosed)

• Josh Downs, WR, Colts (hamstring)

• Tre Harris, WR, Chargers (undisclosed)



A little more than caution, cause for concern

The odds are, these guys will play in Week 1, but they are a little more in doubt than the first list of players. These are injury-prone players, or guys who have not been given an official timetable for their returns. They might be dropping a few slots if they're the best available on your draft board, but they are definitely not worth passing on all together.

• De'Von Achane, RB, Dolphins (calf)

• Tyreek Hill, WR, Dolphins (oblique)

• Stefon Diggs, WR, Patriots (returning from torn ACL)

• Jauan Jennings, WR, 49ers (calf)

• Jayden Reed, WR, Packers (foot)

• Khalil Shakir, WR, Bills, (high ankle sprain)

• Jordan Love, QB, Packers (thumb surgery, expected to be ready by Week 1)

• Jonnu Smith, TE, Steelers (knee, expected to be ready by Week 1)

• Matthew Stafford, QB, Lions (back, is practicing partially)

• Hollywood Brown, WR, Chiefs (ankle)



Will miss some time

These players will not be ready for Week 1, and should be drafted by fantasy managers with that in mind.

• Jordan Addison, WR, Vikings (suspended for three games due to an DUI)

• Joe Mixon, RB, Texans (ankle, foot)

• Chris Godwin, WR, Buccaneers (will be off the PUP list to start year but will miss a few games returning from offseason ankle surgery)

• Darnell Mooney, WR, Falcons (shoulder, could miss a few weeks)

• Brandon Aiyuk, WR, 49ers (return from ACL and MCL surgery)

• Najee Harris, RB, Chargers (returning from eye injury from fireworks accident)

