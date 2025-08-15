Fantasy football kicker rankings, 2025: Big legs score big points

August 15, 2025
Finding the right kicker for your fantasy team isn't always an exact science. Generally, you want reliable, big-legged kickers who play on high-scoring offenses that present plenty opportunities for field goals and extra points. But also, it's not sensible to draft a kicker until one of your last two draft picks.
Every kicker has a bye week, which means you're either going to have one via waivers at some point in the season or make a simple kicker-for-kicker swap. There's also more year-to-year variance on the top kickers than other positions.
Cowboys kicker Brandon Aubrey is known for his deadly accurate cannon leg, and the Cowboys offense should have some juice with a healthy Dak Prescott and newly acquired George Pickens. Jake Bates will see plenty of opportunities for the Lions, and plays more than half his games indoors. The mile-high atmosphere in Denver is a major boost for Will Lutz, and a healthy Jake Elliott is primed for a bounce-back in 2025.
Here's the big-leg guys who can knock them in from anywhere and should be on high-powered offenses:
|RANK
|PLAYER
|TEAM
|1
|Brandon Aubrey
|Cowboys
|2
|Jake Bates
|Lions
|3
|Will Lutz
|Broncos
|4
|Chase McLaughlin
|Bucs
|5
|Jake Elliott
|Eagles
|6
|Cameron Dicker
|Chargers
The rest are reliable guys you can with:
|RANK
|PLAYER
|TEAM
|7
|Harrison Butker
|Chiefs
|8
|Ka'imi Fairbairn
|Texans
|9
|Chris Boswell
|Steelers
|10
|Tyler Bass
|Bills
|11
|Evan McPherson
|Bengals
|12
|Matt Gay
|Commanders
|13
|Jason Sanders
|Dolphins
|14
|Younghoe Koo
|Falcons
|15
|Jake Moody
|49ers
