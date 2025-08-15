Fantasy football kicker rankings, 2025: Big legs score big points

Finding the right kicker for your fantasy team isn't always an exact science. Generally, you want reliable, big-legged kickers who play on high-scoring offenses that present plenty opportunities for field goals and extra points. But also, it's not sensible to draft a kicker until one of your last two draft picks.

Every kicker has a bye week, which means you're either going to have one via waivers at some point in the season or make a simple kicker-for-kicker swap. There's also more year-to-year variance on the top kickers than other positions.

Cowboys kicker Brandon Aubrey is known for his deadly accurate cannon leg, and the Cowboys offense should have some juice with a healthy Dak Prescott and newly acquired George Pickens. Jake Bates will see plenty of opportunities for the Lions, and plays more than half his games indoors. The mile-high atmosphere in Denver is a major boost for Will Lutz, and a healthy Jake Elliott is primed for a bounce-back in 2025.

Here's the big-leg guys who can knock them in from anywhere and should be on high-powered offenses:

RANK PLAYER TEAM 1 Brandon Aubrey Cowboys 2 Jake Bates Lions 3 Will Lutz Broncos 4 Chase McLaughlin Bucs 5 Jake Elliott Eagles 6 Cameron Dicker Chargers





The rest are reliable guys you can with:

RANK PLAYER TEAM 7 Harrison Butker Chiefs 8 Ka'imi Fairbairn Texans 9 Chris Boswell Steelers 10 Tyler Bass Bills 11 Evan McPherson Bengals 12 Matt Gay Commanders 13 Jason Sanders Dolphins 14 Younghoe Koo Falcons 15 Jake Moody 49ers

