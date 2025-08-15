More Sports:

August 15, 2025

Fantasy football kicker rankings, 2025: Big legs score big points

Looking at the top 15 fantasy kickers headed into 2025 and the best strategy.

By Geoff Mosher
PhillyVoice Staff
Look for Jake Elliott to get back into top-5 fantasy kicker terrain in 2025.

Finding the right kicker for your fantasy team isn't always an exact science. Generally, you want reliable, big-legged kickers who play on high-scoring offenses that present plenty opportunities for field goals and extra points. But also, it's not sensible to draft a kicker until one of your last two draft picks.

Every kicker has a bye week, which means you're either going to have one via waivers at some point in the season or make a simple kicker-for-kicker swap. There's also more year-to-year variance on the top kickers than other positions.

Cowboys kicker Brandon Aubrey is known for his deadly accurate cannon leg, and the Cowboys offense should have some juice with a healthy Dak Prescott and newly acquired George Pickens. Jake Bates will see plenty of opportunities for the Lions, and plays more than half his games indoors. The mile-high atmosphere in Denver is a major boost for Will Lutz, and a healthy Jake Elliott is primed for a bounce-back in 2025.  

Here's the big-leg guys who can knock them in from anywhere and should be on high-powered offenses:

 RANK PLAYER  TEAM
 1Brandon Aubrey Cowboys 
 2Jake Bates  Lions
 3Will Lutz Broncos 
 4 Chase McLaughlinBucs 
 5Jake ElliottEagles 
 6Cameron Dicker  Chargers


The rest are reliable guys you can with:

RANK PLAYER TEAM 
7Harrison Butker Chiefs 
8Ka'imi Fairbairn Texans 
9Chris Boswell Steelers 
 10Tyler Bass Bills 
11Evan McPherson Bengals 
12Matt Gay  Commanders 
13Jason Sanders Dolphins 
14 Younghoe KooFalcons 
15Jake Moody 49ers 

