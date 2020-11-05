Fantasy football line up advice for Week 9: Start J.K. Dobbins, Steelers WR, sit Ronald Jones

There is a ton of uncertainty heading into Week 9 — perhaps more than any other week this NFL season. There seem to be COVID cases threatening to reschedule games left and right, with big name players like Matt Stafford, Andy Dalton and many others missing time playing time due to the unrelenting virus.

And then there are injury issues, with gametime decisions also complicating things for fantasy football team owners. And of course, there are the position battles that continue to ravage the reps of your key players, like Jonathan Taylor in Indianapolis (losing touches to Jordan Wilkins and Nyhiem Hines seemingly out of nowhere).





Visit TheLines.com, PhillyVoice’s official 2020/2021 betting odds partner, for the latest upcoming NFL game lines and odds.

Pulling the trigger and starting the right players has never been more important. We are here to help.

Below, we've singled out a player at each position we recommend sitting and starting, if you have them (and another option). We are avoiding obvious no brainer players (start Alvin Kamara, duh) and focusing on those players who are difficult to make decisions about.

Here's some sit start advice for fantasy football Week 9:

Quarterback

Start: Cam Newton, Patriots (vs. Jets)

It's really now or never for Newton, who will have the opportunity of his season in Week 9 against the terrible Jets. Newton hasn't thrown a touchdown pass since Week 3. That could change this week. He also has shown he can still use his legs to create, something the Jets are awful at combating in opposing quarterbacks. If Newton can't take advantage of this match up, he truly is washed.

Sit: Terry Bridgewater, Panthers (vs. Chiefs)

Quietly, the Chiefs defense has been extremely effective against the pass. They've allowed just three QBs all season to collect 20 or more fantasy points, and if you eliminate QB scrambling from that, just one has posted more than 15 (Derek Carr). Bridgewater has been trending the wrong way, throwing just three TD and three interceptions over his last three games, eclipsing 250 passing yards just once. He is a stay away this week.

Running back

Start: J.K. Dobbins, Ravens (vs. Colts)

Baltimore's top running back Mark Ingram is expected to be out again and rookie Dobbins is coming off his first career 100-yard rushing game. This one isn't worth overthinking — if you have Dobbins, he has an opportunity to produce here, even if its against a top NFL defense in the Colts. The Ravens are as committed to the run as any team in the league, and they'll feed him and Gus Edwards plenty against Indy.

Sit: Ronald Jones, Buccaneers (vs. Saints)

Jones was more or less invisible last week against the lowly Giants. This week, against a Saints defensive front that, according to Fantasy Pros, has not allowed more than 89 yards to a running back since 2017, is a clear stay away. In addition, it seems like Leonard Fournette is emerging as the true top option in Tampa, making it even less appealing to roll with Jones.

Wide receiver

Start: Chase Claypool, Diontae Johnson, JuJu Smith-Schuster, Steelers (vs. Cowboys)

The Cowboys have been absolutely, positively awful against the pass this year. Below is a table we've stolen from PhillyVoice's Eagles' beat writer Jimmy Kempski:

Team Points allowed Yards Rams 20 422 Falcons 39 380 Seahawks 36 412 Browns 49 508 Giants 27 300 Cardinals 38 438 Football Team 23 397 Eagles 15 222





The Eagles (who somehow won that game) not-withstanding, the Cowboys secondary is ridiculously bad. If you have any of the aforementioned Steelers' top receivers, fire them up this week.

Sit: Scotty Miller, Buccaneers (vs Saints)

It looks like Gronk has found his way back to form in Tampa. It also looks like Tom Brady is over his brief love affair with Miller, who caught just three of six targets for 35 yards in what should have been a big day for him against the Giants last week, with Chris Godwin out. Miller will try and produce his way back to relevance, but fantasy owners should find other options with a higher upside and higher floor.

Tight end

Start: Jonnu Smith, Titans (vs. Bears)

The Bears have a very talented secondary, and that's why we've included Smith on this list. While his red hot production to start the season has gone down quite a bit, we believe he will wind up seeing a lot of targets against a tough defense in Week 9, a unit that has allowed four tight ends to have at least 50 yards. Ryan Tannehill may have limited opportunities to hook up with his wideouts, opening up potentially more for the tight ends. If you are on the fence or feeling burned by Smith, this coming game is a good chance for him to earn your trust back.

Sit: Jimmy Graham, Bears (vs. Titans)

On the other side of the Week 9 match up is Graham, who caught just two of seven targets last week. The volume seems to be there, but the production is not, as the tight end has only had more than 34 yards once this season and has not caught a touchdown since Week 5. Graham is the definition of a touchdown boom or bust player.

This content and the links provided are sponsored by thelines.com and playpennsylvania.com, PhillyVoice.com’s Official 2020/2021 Betting Odds Partner, independently created by PhillyVoice.



Follow Evan on Twitter:@evan_macy

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports