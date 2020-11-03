Fantasy football Week 9 waivers: Pick up Marvin Jones, JaMycal Hasty and Jordan Reed

We're in the thick of things this fantasy season — and with the world as crazy as can be around us right now, what better distraction could there be?

A ton of injuries have complicated things for nearly every fantasy team owner, as will bye weeks for four teams and several positive COVID-19 tests threatening to alter the schedule (again). All of that means you definitely need to make a key waiver pick up this week to help keep you in the playoff mix.





As we do every Tuesday, here's a trio of players at each fantasy football position to consider spending your FAAB money on and making waiver claims for ahead of Week 9 NFL action:

Quarterback: Daniel Jones, Giants (vs. Washington)

Jones isn't going to explode and give you 35 points, but it looks as though the Giants sophomore quarterback is comfortable and solid enough to get you close to 20, and that might be what you need to get through a bye week or injury. He has potent weapons in Darius Slayton, Sterling Shepard and Evan Engram, and though he will turn it over quite a bit, he does score points — he has four touchdown passes over his last two games (and he can also scramble). Week 9's matchup against Washington is a good one too.

Also consider: Phillip Rivers, Colts; Derek Carr, Raiders

Running back: JaMycal Hasty, 49ers (vs. Green Bay)

Hasty is available in more than half of Yahoo! leagues right now, and won't be after Thursday. The Niners rookie has seen RB after RB fall around him to injury, and he is currently the last man standing. With Jimmy Garoppolo, Deeboo Samuel and George Kittle out, in addition to Raheem Mostert, Tevin Coleman, Jeff Davis and others, Hasty could see a lot of carries and targets as the Niners lean on a backup quarterback. The run game may be utilized quite a bit to keep the ball out of Aaron Rodgers' hands in San Fran's Thursday night matchup. At this point in the fantasy year, he's worth spending some FAAB bucks on.

Also consider: Nyheim Hines, Colts; Troymane Pope, Chargers

Wide receiver: Marvin Jones, Lions (vs. Minnesota)

Lets not overthink this too much. The Lions will be without top receiver Kenny Golladay who has a hip injury. With him hurt last week, Jones stepped up in a big way scoring two touchdowns. Jones looks to be the ace receiver with Golladay out, and he's widely available after contributing inconsistently early this season. Snatch him if you can.

Also consider: Kendrick Bourne, 49ers; Mecole Hardman, Chiefs

Tight end: Jordan Reed, 49ers (vs. Green Bay)

Reed may not be ready to go right away on Thursday — he is working his way back from an IR stint — but reports have said they expect the one-time dominant tight end (with Washington) to make it back to the active roster over the next couple weeks and it couldn't be coming at a better time. Reed had one lights out game earlier this year with Kittle out, and with the aforementioned tight end slated to miss time, Reed could be a big contributor sometime soon.

Also consider: Robert Tonyan, Packers; Jordan Atkins, Texans

Defense to stream: Cardinals (vs. Miami)

Not only has Arizona's defense been consistent and created 10 turnovers and 19 sacks through seven games, they'll also be facing the Dolphins and rookie Tua Tagovailoa next week, a player who will be in just his second NFL game and a pretty safe bet to turn the ball over.

Also consider: Texans vs Jaguars; Giants/Washington vs Washington/Giants

