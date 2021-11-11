Fantasy football lineup advice: Start Derek Carr Rashod Bateman, sit Mike White this week

We've reached Week 10 in fantasy football and things are getting a little complicated. There are injuries to consider — some of which are game-time decisions that won't be revealed until 90 minutes prior to kickoff. There are matchups to consider, with a full half season behind us of evidence from which to draw conclusions.

And while there do remain a handful of no-brainer starters every week, there are just as many (if not more) agonizing decisions that must be made as to who will start and sit in your lineup.

Here's a few borderline players at each position, and our calls when it comes to firing them up in Week 10 action:

Quarterback

Start: Derek Carr, Raiders (vs. Chiefs)

The Chiefs defense remains one of the worst in the NFL and has been a gift to quarterbacks all season long. With Carr playing okay, but not great of late, this might be the best chance you have over the next few weeks to maximize production from the Raiders signal caller. Fire him up, as well as any skill players you have in Las Vegas this week.

Sit: Mike White, Jets (vs. Bills)

He's coming off an injury, and he's going against one of the best defenses in the game. And, the Bills have a little extra motivation to crush the Jets after they were thoroughly embarrassed last week against the Jaguars. Mike White fever has cooled off and he should be a wait and see going forward anyway. The Jets offense should be avoided in most cases this weekend.

Running back

Start: Devin Singletary, Bills (vs Jets)

On the other side of this AFC East matchup, you have the Bills, looking to rebound in a big way. With Zack Moss currently expected to miss Week 10, Singletary could be the main cog behind center for Josh Allen. He is a smart start in all leagues.

Sit: Eno Benjamin, Cardinals (vs. Panthers)

With Chase Edmonds out for a few weeks following his injury early in Arizona's Week 9 loss, many on waivers pounced on Benjamin, who got secondary touches behind James Conner. However, Conner's usage last week could be repeated this week, making him a top tier starter. Benjamin is a desperation play and probably will not get the same amount of opportunity Edmonds does.

Wide receiver

Start: Rashod Bateman, Ravens (vs. Dolphins)

The rookie has emerged from starting the year on the IR and is slowly building a report with Lamar Jackson. He's has 12 targets in the last three games and is coming up on a pair of games against two of the NFL's worst defenses. The first of these is the Dolphins on Thursday night. Roll the dice on the speedster.

Sit: Brandon Aiyuk, 49ers (vs. Rams)

Aiyuk had his second TD of the year last week leaving his frustrated owners hopeful that he may be turning a corner. But Aiyuk is a clear third option behind Deebo Samuel and George Kittle and he'll need more than one touchdown to prove he's a productive member of the Niners offense again. Stay away, at least for one more week.

Tight end

Start: Dalton Shultz, Cowboys (vs. Falcons)

The Dallas tight end appeared to be headed toward no-brainer starter status with four double-digit performances in a row (.5 PPR) before he laid a pair of eggs in the last two weeks. With the lowly Falcons followed by the malleable Chiefs defense on the docket in the next two games, Shultz should be given two more opportunities to bounce back before you look for others streaming options.

Sit: Jared Cook, Chargers (vs. Vikings)

The Chargers in recent weeks have used three different tight ends and it's hard to pinpoint which one will get the most attention, or red zone targets. As such, we'd stay away from Cook and the other tight ends in L.A.

