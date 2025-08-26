More Sports:

August 26, 2025

Fantasy football mock draft roundup: Where, when to draft the best players

How looking at mock fantasy drafts before you participate in your own can help you prepare for being on the clock.

By Evan Macy
A.J. Brown #11 of the Philadelphia Eagles celebrates with Jalen Hurts #1 after scoring a touchdown during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field on October 13, 2024 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

There are a lot of ways to build a fantasy football team, but being prepared and knowing what to do with your first handful of picks can go a long way. To win your league, you need to be able to find the gems later in the draft and on waivers. You might not win it all with a good first five picks, but you can certainly lose if you miss on them.

To help, we've compiled a few tables comparing mock drafts from some fantasy football outlets at ESPN, Yahoo!, Sports Illustrated and Bleacher Report. Each of the mock drafts we include below are from a 12-team, half PPR league.

Perhaps these can help you get a sense of what to expect on draft day – because there's a pretty good chance the guy you want could fall to you, or go way before you. Either way, don't be caught in the headlights when you're on the clock.

Round 1

PickESPNYahoo!SIBR
1Ja'Marr ChaseChaseChaseRobinson
2Bijan RobinsonLambRobinsonChase
3Justin JeffersonJeffersonBarkleyLamb
4Jahmyr GibbsRobinsonJeffersonBarkley
5Ashton JeantyBarkleyGibbsGibbs
6Saquon BarkleyGibbsLambSt. Brown
7Christian McCaffreyMcCaffreyHenryJeanty
8CeeDee LambNakuaNakuaJefferson
9Malik NabersAchaneJeantyMcCaffrey
10Puka NakuaJeantySt. BrownAchane
11Amon-Ra St. BrownThomasMcCaffreyHenry
12Brian Thomas Jr.NabersCollinsNabers


• Barkley's range is interesting. After having basically the best running back season ever in 2024, and tallying commiserate touches, he falls to sixth on ESPN while going in the top five in the other drafts.
• There is even less consensus on other first-rounders, like Nakua (ranging from 8 to 15), Lamb (from 2 to 8) and Jefferson (from 3 to 8).
• Depending on your preference, Derrick Henry can be a first-rounder. So can Brian Thomas, Malik Nabers and Amon-Ra St. Brown. There seems to be more first-round variance than there usually is.

Round 2

PickESPNYahoo!SIBR
1De'Von AchaneCollinsLondonCollins
2Jonathan TaylorLondonNabersThomas
3A.J. BrownBowersLamar JacksonNakua
4Derrick HenrySt. BrownThomasLondon
5Josh JacobsMcConkeyTaylorWilliams
6Nico CollinsA.J. BrownA.J. BrownMcConkey
7Brock BowersIrvingAchaneTaylor
8Tyre McBrideHenryBowersBowers
9Drake LondonRashee RiceJacobsJacobs
10Chase BrownHillJosh AllenIrving
11Bucky IrvingJosh JacobsIrvingWaker
12Ladd McConkeyTaylorC. BrownC. Brown


• The McConkey love is very interesting. As a rookie, he burst onto the scene in the second half of the year and helped win a lot of people their fantasy leagues. He's essentially a slot guy with the Chargers, on a team that likes to run the ball. He is obviously expected to have a very high volume thrown his way in 2025.
• In addition to McConkey, it looks like there are a lot of other second-year players who have high expectations in Round 2. Bowers falls into that category, as does Irving. 
• Josh Allen is the earliest QB to go under Sports Illustrated. Lamar Jackson is the next soonest QB to get picked up under Yahoo! in the next round.

Round 3

PickESPNYahoo!SIBR
1Kyren WilliamsJacksonMcBrideHarrison
2James CookAllenHillKittle
3Lamar JacksonC. BrownMcConkeyMcBride
4Tee HigginsHigginsK. WilliamsA.J. Brown
5Jayden DanielsAdamsCookAllen
6Omarion HamptonTrey McBrideWilsonJackson
7Kenneth WalkerWilsonHallKamara
8Tyreek HillSmith-NjigbaHigginsHill
9Josh AllenDanielsMetcalfSmith-Njigba
10Davante AdamsWalkerKamaraWilson
11Alvin KamaraGeorge KittleEvansHampton
12Jaxon Smith-NjigbaHallHendersonHall


• Time to take some stabs with high upside. Rookies Hampton, Harvey and Henderson are going in this range and they could be superstars. Rookies are often good values, but they might be a bit overpriced in these cases with so many unknowns.
• Do you believe Tyreek Hill can stay healthy? Will Davante Adams dominate at age 33? Some high upside, high risk moves at wide receiver can be made in Round 3.

Round 4

PickESPNYahoo!SIBR
1Joe BurrowK. WilliamsDanielsCook
2Jalen HurtsRJ HarveyHamptonHenderson
3Chuba HubbardHarrisonSmith-NjigbaDaniels
4George KittleHamptonKittleHarvey
5James ConnerJames CookHurtsHurts
6Marvin Harrison Jr.MooreMcLaurinEvans
7Xavier WorthyHurtsHarrisonHiggins
8Terry McLaurinEvansWalkerMetcalf
9TreVeyon HendersonMcLaurinMooreAdams
10De'Andre SwiftHubbardRiceConner
11Mike EvansTetairoa McMillianHubbardHubbard
12David MontgomeryKamaraDeVonta SmithKyler Murray


• Jalen Hurts is as sure a thing as there is in fantasy football. With the tush push giving him near automatic touchdowns and some of the best receivers and O-linemen in the game, he continues to be under drafted. In 2021, he was QB5 in PPG. He was first in 2022, third in 2023 and sixth last year. And yet he's consistently taken after Joe Burrow and/or Jayden Daniels. 
• Hubbard and Conner are as boring as it gets at running back. Evans is as boring as it gets at wide receiver. But sometimes those are the right picks.
• Some buy in for the McMillian hype in Yahoo!'s draft. He could be a total stud for Bryce Young and the Panthers' upstart offense.

Round 5

PickESPNYahoo!SIBR
1DK MetcalfGeorge PickensHarveyEmeka Egbuka
2Courtland SuttonMetcalfSmith??Sutton
3Calvin RidleyJoe MixonWorthyMoore
4DJ MooreWaddleSuttonBurrow
5Jaylen WaddleSuttonPickensRidley
6Garrett WilsonJ. WilliamsLaPortaSwift
7Aaron JonesWorthyHockensonTyrone Tracy Jr.
8Zay FlowersHendersonConnerJ. Williams
9Jameson WilliamsSmithBurrowMcMillian
10Breece HallTravis HunterMontgomeryMcLaurin
11DeVonta SmithKaleb JohnsonPachecoSmith
12Sam LaPortaConnorFlowersPickens


• The once respectable Sports Illustrated continues to disappoint — an obvious typo had two people picking DeVonta Smith
• Another note on the SI draft, it's interesting to see Burrow as a fifth-rounder here. He's limited as a runner, in contrast to the other top QBs, but is a clear top guy. He did not go in the top 5 rounds on Yahoo! at all and went a slot above Jalen Hurts at ESPN.
• Do you like Pickens with the Cowboys or Metcalf with the Steelers? It'll be interesting to see how those star wideouts acclimate to their new homes.

