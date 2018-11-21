Fantasy football waiver wire: Pick up high-ceiling Tre'Quan Smith, Lamar Jackson and more

Take a look at your fantasy football league's home page. You'll find your league's leader in roster moves is listed there, probably somewhere in the 25-45 roster move range. Are you near the top of that list?

With Week 12 approaching there are several key players out with injuries (like Bengals WR A.J. Green, or Lions RB Kerryon Johnson), which means there are actually a bevy of really good, smart high-ceiling picks ups as the Thanksgiving games and weekend approach. Here are a few players to try and pick up, if you need some help, this week:

QB: Lamar Jackson, Ravens

Jackson made his first NFL start last week for the injured Joe Flacco and showed he has the makings of a fantasy darling with 117 yards rushing. He also had 150 yards passing. Throw an asterisk next to Jackson, however, as John Harbaugh said there's a chance Flacco returns in Week 12. If he doesn't, Jackson could put up impressive numbers against the Raiders.

Also consider: Jameis Winston, Buccaneers, Colt McCoy, Redskins

RB: Gus Edwards, Ravens

While we're on the subject of new faces in Baltimore, Edwards is another player who burst on the scene last week. He had 115 yards and a touchdown on 17 carries. However, he had no targets in the passing game, and is not clearly the No. 1 despite his past performance, with Alex Collins, Javorius Allen and Ty Montgomery also on the depth chart at RB. He is worth a flier, but far from a sure thing.

Also consider: Theo Riddick, Lions, D'Onta Foreman, Texans

WR: Tre'Quan Smith, Saints

Did you see him against the Eagles? If so, help reconcile the fact that nearly 40 percent of fantasy league's still have him as a free agent. In Week 11 he had season highs in catches (10), targets (13) and yards (157). He may not replicate it next week but he's by far a worthy investment for the rest of the season.

Also consider: Adam Humphries, Buccaneers, John Ross

TE: Cameron Brate, Buccaneers

O.J. Howard was placed on IR, making Brate the only playable tight end in Tampa. Jameis Winston is returning this week after see-sawing the starting job back and forth with Ryan Fitzpatrick, and Winston seems to enjoy throwing to his tight ends.

Also consider: Jeff Heuerman, Broncos, Ricky Seals-Jones, Cardinals

Follow Evan on Twitter: @evan_macy

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports