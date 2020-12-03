Fantasy football waivers: Pick up Keke Coutee, veterans Frank Gore, Kirk Cousins for Week 13

It's finally time to make your Week 13 waiver claims.

After the longest slate of games in NFL history, fantasy owners can at long last start looking toward the final week of the regular season and target free agents to help them in the playoffs. With no Thursday games this week, Thursday is essentially a fantasy football Tuesday, Friday is like Wednesday and Saturday is like Thursday.

The Panthers and Buccaneers have byes heading into the week. A second scheduling factor is related to COVID-19, as a pair of games have been rescheduled to Monday and Thursday respectively. Both are worth keeping an eye on and sure to fuel drama as the regular season concludes.

COVID cases, injuries and match-ups are all considerations when setting your lineup this week. As always, we've broken down a player at each position (or three) to target with whatever you have left in your FAAB.

Quarterback

Kirk Cousins, Vikings (vs. Jaguars)

If you are in the unenviable position of needing a quarterback to play this week, there's a pretty good chance Kirk Cousins is still available (he's available in 59% of Yahoo! leagues). Cousins is a reliable veteran who is trending in the right direction — he has thrown 11 touchdowns against just one pick in his last four games. Plus, his top weapon Adam Thielen is back this week, and he seems to be building more chemistry with rookie Justin Jefferson every game. The Vikings should have little trouble posting some impressive offensive numbers against a struggling Jacksonville defense.

Also consider: Philip Rivers, Colts; Sam Darnold, Jets

Running back

Frank Gore, Jets (vs Raiders)

It seems counterintuitive for the Jets to be running a 37-year-old running back into the ground, but that's exactly what they've been doing. Conventional wisdom suggests that giving some younger players a look — particularly when you have yet to win a single game — is a good idea. And yet, the Jets have handed it off to Gore more than 10 times in each of the last six games, with a combined 33 touches over the last two. The volume appears to be there, and for fantasy owners desperate for a running back, he should be a viable option against a middle-of-the-pack Las Vegas run defense.

Also consider: Tevin Coleman, 49ers; Ito Smith, Falcons

Wide receiver

Keke Coutee, Texans (vs. Colts)

While the Colts have a very formidable defense, Texans QB Deshaun Watson needs someone to throw to other than Brandin Cooks. With Will Fuller V's suspension ending his season — and putting the brakes on a breakout fantasy performance — reports from Houston say the team is planning to run Coutee out there in the No.2. role. That alone makes him a worthwhile gamble for fantasy owners, as Watson can sling the ball with the best of them. Kenny Stills has been released and Randall Cobb is still injured, so Coutee is sure to see plenty of targets.

Also consider: Breshad Perriman, Jets; Damiere Boyd, Patriots

Tight end

Trey Burton, Colts (vs. Texans)

Will Burton find a way to haul in a touchdown pass for the third week in a row? It's a hard feat to accomplish, but back-to-back weeks with a score certainly put him on the fantasy radar at a position that is desperately hard to find production from. Houston has allowed the third most total yards in the league to opposing tight ends, so the match-up is favorable.

Also consider: Jordan Reed, 49ers; Jordan Atkins, Texans

Defense to stream

Raiders (vs Jets)

The Jets have not won yet this year. They are toward the bottom of the NFL in every single offensive statistical category. Don't overthink this one.

Also consider: Packers vs. Eagles; Bears vs. Lions

