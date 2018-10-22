More Sports:

October 22, 2018

Fantasy football Week 8 injuries: The latest on Melvin Gordon, Rob Gronkowski, LeSean McCoy and more

By Evan Macy
Los Angeles Chargers running back Melvin Gordon dives into the end zone for a touchdown against the Cleveland Browns.

Some very, very big names have found themselves on injury lists after Week 7, and that will make a huge impact on fantasy match ups across the country — if it hasn't already. 

As we do every Monday, here's a look, update and some advice on the latest injured fantasy football-related players:

Melvin Gordon, RB, Chargers

In a surprise move that made hundreds of Gordon owners groan, Gordon sat out Sunday's win with a hamstring injury. How long will one of the NFL's top running backs be out for?

“I felt like I had to protect him today,” coach Anthony Lynn said, via to the Los Angeles Daily News. “I don’t want this to be a lingering thing. I want to get him back for Seattle. He’s got a bye week off. He can get healthy, and hopefully we’ll have a full-speed Melvin back in a couple weeks.”

Rob Gronkowski, TE, Patriots

Gronk missed Week 7 with a back injury, but reports say it was just a precaution and the big tight end should be back sometime soon, potentially next week.

LeSean McCoy, RB, Bills

After gaining just one yard Sunday, McCoy was lifted from the Bills' Week 7 loss with concussion-like symptoms and, sure enough, he's found himself in the league's concussion protocol. With that in mind, it may be worth finding Chris Ivory in all leagues. The last time McCoy didn't start, Ivory had 126 yards on 23 touches.

Matt Breida, RB, 49ers

Breida (and his fantasy owners) have reason to be frustrated this season. The lingering injuries continue, and yet another one arose in Week 7.

“That’s something we’ll have to look into hard," 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan said when asked about Breida's new ankle injury. "It’s based off how he looks in practice. Breida’s done a very good job recovering throughout the week. He’s had very good practices making all the cuts and everything on Fridays and Saturdays. Obviously, that first play today, it went."

Sony Michel, RB, Patriots

Many feared the worst but good news came for New England's rookie running back when it turned out he just had a relatively minor knee injury.

Royce Freeman, RB, Broncos

The Broncos' rookie runner has an ankle injury, and coach Vance Joseph has himself labeled Freeman as being day-to-day. This injury increases the value of Phillip Lindsey and potentially Devante Booker heading towards Week 8.

Emmanuel Sanders, WR, Broncos

Another injured Broncos, Sanders, also hurt his ankle last week but told reporters after the game that it was just a minor tweak and that he could have returned if he needed to.

Kenny Stills, Albert Wilson, DeVante Parker, WR, Dolphins

Miami has a short week and will be short at wideout, with Stills and Wilson each expected to miss Thursday night's game. Stills has a strained groin while Wilson has a more serious hip injury that may keep him out more than just one game. Parker, who is reportedly on the outs with the Fins, may be forced into service next week and could be a smart fantasy pick up.

Some taxes, fees additional.