Fantasy quarterback rankings, 2025: Go with the big four early, then be patient

Once upon a time, you could wait a while before drafting your fantasy quarterback. It almost didn't make any sense to get one earlier than the fifth round and there were always good late-round surprises from which to choose.

In 2025, you can still wait to find a high point-scorer at the QB position while you stockpile wide receivers and running backs, but it's also a good strategy to get one of the top four dual-threat quarterbacks early because you're essentially getting a 2-for-1 deal with those added rushing yards and rushing touchdowns.

Here's a look at the tiers of QBs and then our top-25 rankings at the position:

The elite

Here's the guys you'll want in the third and fourth rounds because of their combination of passing and rushing: Josh Allen, Lamar Jackson, Jalen Hurts, Jayden Daniels. That's it. Sorry, until we see Anthony Richardson hold down the starting job, we can't get conned again like last season. Allen, Jackson, Hurts and Daniels are basically QB1s and RB2/Flex, giving you so many extra points on the ground, and also can be very rewarding for leagues that give extra points for explosive plays. RANK PLAYER TEAM 1 Josh Allen Bills 2 Lamar Jackson Ravens 3 Jalen Hurts Eagles 4 Jayden Daniels Commanders

The next best, but wait RANK PLAYER TEAM 5 Joe Burrow Bengals 6 Patrick Mahomes Chiefs 7 Baker Mayfield Bucs 8 Kyler Murray Cardinals 9 Dak Prescott Cowboys 10 Justin Fields Jets

Patrick Mahomes' recent decline in overall passing yards and passing touchdowns takes him out of elite category for now, and his rushing numbers just aren't good enough for him to get back there. Joe Burrow can throw anywhere between 35 and 45 touchdowns, but so could Mahomes, Baker Mayfield, C.J. Stroud, Dak Prescott, Justin Herbert, Jared Goff and potentially some others. You can wait before you take any of these QBs and take care of your skill positions first. Justin Fields in the real wild card. He could run for anywhere between 600 and 1,000 yards, but can he pass effectively enough to become top-10 worthy? It's a gamble worth taking, just make sure you draft a high-upside backup. Kyler Murray hasn't come close to matching the 11 rushing TDs he scored in 2020, and his interception rate hurts his overall ranking, but he always has the potential for a monster fantasy season. Also worth a QB1 gamble but making sure you've got a solid backup. Potential breakouts

With Liam Coen as his new coach, Jags QB Trevor Lawrence could see a major bump the way Baker Mayfield did last season when Coen presided over Tampa Bay's offense. Patriots QB Drake Maye showed some promise last year, and ran for more than 400 yards. He now has Stephon Diggs added to the mix.

Other QBs who could take a jump from their 2024 seasons: Caleb Williams (Bears), Brock Purdy (49ers), and Tua Tagovailoa (Dolphins). But you can wait until double-digit rounds to get them.

Buyer Beware

Jared Goff was one of the highest-scoring QBs in fantasy last year, but a) it's rare for a player of Goff's caliber to have an elite fantasy season and then follow it up with another one; b) you have to be concerned about the loss of OC Ben Johnson, now head coach of the Bears; and C) the Lions lost two starting offensive linemen, including Pro Bowl center Frank Ragnow's retirement.

The Lions are still loaded enough, and Goff is surely good enough, to throw 25+ touchdowns and pass for 3,500+ yards, but there's also a realistic scenario where he doesn't reach those plateaus, and with no added rushing value, his ceiling this year is limited.

Here's the rest of the top 25:

RANK PLAYER TEAM 11 Trevor Lawrence Jaguars 12 C.J. Stroud Texans 13 Brock Purdy 49ers 14 Jordan Love Packers 15 Justin Herbert Chargers 16 Bo Nix Broncos 17 Jared Goff Lions 18 Drake Maye Patriots 19 Caleb Williams Bears 20 Cam Ward Titans 21 Anthony Richardson Colts 22 Michael Penix Falcons 23 Matthew Stafford Rams 24 Tua Tagovailoa Dolphins 25 Bryce Young Panthers

