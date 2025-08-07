More Sports:

August 07, 2025

Fantasy quarterback rankings, 2025: Go with the big four early, then be patient

Looking at the top 25 fantasy quarterbacks headed into 2025 and the best strategy.

By Geoff Mosher
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
Josh Allen (right) and some other NFL QBs have leapfrogged Patrick Mahomes in the fantasy QB rankings.

Once upon a time, you could wait a while before drafting your fantasy quarterback. It almost didn't make any sense to get one earlier than the fifth round and there were always good late-round surprises from which to choose.

In 2025, you can still wait to find a high point-scorer at the QB position while you stockpile wide receivers and running backs, but it's also a good strategy to get one of the top four dual-threat quarterbacks early because you're essentially getting a 2-for-1 deal with those added rushing yards and rushing touchdowns. 

Here's a look at the tiers of QBs and then our top-25 rankings at the position:

The elite

Here's the guys you'll want in the third and fourth rounds because of their combination of passing and rushing: Josh Allen, Lamar Jackson, Jalen Hurts, Jayden Daniels. That's it. Sorry, until we see Anthony Richardson hold down the starting job, we can't get conned again like last season.

Allen, Jackson, Hurts and Daniels are basically QB1s and RB2/Flex, giving you so many extra points on the ground, and also can be very rewarding for leagues that give extra points for explosive plays.

 RANKPLAYER TEAM 
1 Josh AllenBills 
 2Lamar Jackson Ravens 
 3Jalen Hurts   Eagles
 4Jayden Daniels Commanders 


The next best, but wait 

 RANK PLAYER TEAM 
 5Joe Burrow  Bengals
 6Patrick Mahomes  Chiefs
Baker Mayfield Bucs 
Kyler Murray Cardinals 
Dak PrescottCowboys 
10 Justin Fields Jets 


Patrick Mahomes' recent decline in overall passing yards and passing touchdowns takes him out of elite category for now, and his rushing numbers just aren't good enough for him to get back there. Joe Burrow can throw anywhere between 35 and 45 touchdowns, but so could Mahomes, Baker Mayfield, C.J. Stroud, Dak Prescott, Justin Herbert, Jared Goff and potentially some others. You can wait before you take any of these QBs and take care of your skill positions first.

Justin Fields in the real wild card. He could run for anywhere between 600 and 1,000 yards, but can he pass effectively enough to become top-10 worthy? It's a gamble worth taking, just make sure you draft a high-upside backup.

Kyler Murray hasn't come close to matching the 11 rushing TDs he scored in 2020, and his interception rate hurts his overall ranking, but he always has the potential for a monster fantasy season. Also worth a QB1 gamble but making sure you've got a solid backup.

Potential breakouts

With Liam Coen as his new coach, Jags QB Trevor Lawrence could see a major bump the way Baker Mayfield did last season when Coen presided over Tampa Bay's offense. Patriots QB Drake Maye showed some promise last year, and ran for more than 400 yards. He now has Stephon Diggs added to the mix.

Other QBs who could take a jump from their 2024 seasons: Caleb Williams (Bears),  Brock Purdy (49ers), and Tua Tagovailoa (Dolphins). But you can wait until double-digit rounds to get them.

Buyer Beware

Jared Goff was one of the highest-scoring QBs in fantasy last year, but a) it's rare for a player of Goff's caliber to have an elite fantasy season and then follow it up with another one; b) you have to be concerned about the loss of OC Ben Johnson, now head coach of the Bears; and C) the Lions lost two starting offensive linemen, including Pro Bowl center Frank Ragnow's retirement.

The Lions are still loaded enough, and Goff is surely good enough, to throw 25+ touchdowns and pass for 3,500+ yards, but there's also a realistic scenario where he doesn't reach those plateaus, and with no added rushing value, his ceiling this year is limited.

Here's the rest of the top 25:

 RANK PLAYER TEAM
 11Trevor Lawrence Jaguars 
 12C.J. StroudTexans 
 13Brock Purdy  49ers
14 Jordan Love  Packers
15 Justin Herbert Chargers 
16 Bo Nix Broncos 
 17Jared Goff  Lions 
18 Drake Maye Patriots 
19 Caleb Williams Bears 
20 Cam Ward Titans 
21 Anthony Richardson Colts 
22 Michael Penix Falcons 
23 Matthew Stafford Rams 
24 Tua TagovailoaDolphins 
25 Bryce YoungPanthers 

