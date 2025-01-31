FDA approves non-opioid painkiller, first new class in decades

The first new class of non-opioid painkillers in more than two decades was approved by the Food and Drug Administration, the agency said Thursday.

Suzetrigine, branded as Journavx, can be taken twice a day orally by adults with moderate to severe acute pain from surgery or injuries. The drug is designed to not be addictive and is priced at $15.50 per 50 mg pill, which is more expensive than some opioids that can cost as low as $1 per pill for generics.

Journavx blocks pain signals in peripheral pain neurons before they get sent to the brain — unlike opioids which active receptors. Vertex Pharmaceuticals, which created the drug, said it's the first new class of pain medicine the FDA approved since Celebrex in 1998.

Jessica Oswald, associate physician in emergency medicine and pain management in San Diego, said in a statement that she believes the drug could "redefine" pain management and become a foundational treatment option. Approximately 80 million people in America receive medication for pain each year, according to Vertex, and 40 million of those are prescribed an opioid.

The drug was tested in two clinical trials, each with 1,000 patients who experienced pain from surgeries, the New York Times reported. Another study of 250 people tested the drug in patients who had pain from accidents and trauma, as well as surgery. Journavx worked as well as opioids in those tests and didn't have the side effects of nausea and drowsiness, making it a more appealing option.

Vertex is also exploring the drug's use for people with diabetes who have pain or numbness in their hands and feet. The company has a patient support program for assistance with out-of-pocket cost questions to help people access the medication.