December 14, 2018

There are six festive specials to try at Federal Donuts this month

By Marielle Mondon
From left to right: the Eggnog, the Sugar Plum, the Fruit Cake, the Gingerbread Man, the White Chocolate Peppermint, and the Frosty the Donut specials from Federal Donuts this month.

After a delicious run of Federal Donuts' annual jelly-filled Chanukah donuts, the Philly-based chicken-and-doughnut shop has unveiled six more specials to guide us through the rest of the holiday season.

Each ultra-festive, flavorful doughnut stands great on its own, but paint a lovely and very colorful picture when all together. The collection is what FedNuts calls a "merry little sixmas."

First up is the Eggnog, a (non-alcoholic) eggnog glaze with red and green trimming. It's less theatrical than the Frosty the Donut, with a vanilla cream glaze and coconut shavings for that snowy effect.

Also available for the season is the White Chocolate Peppermint, a red-white chocolate glaze over chocolate cake, topped with crushed candy cane and mint. Sounds like a suitable companion to a peppermint hot chocolate.

If you're into fruitcake, take that discernable palate and try the Fruitcake Donut, with sugar glaze topped with a generous helping fruitcake mixture. Next up is the Sugar Plum, the incandescent glazed doughnut with sparkly purple sugar topping.

Last but not least is the Gingerbread Man, made with gingerbread and vanilla frosting.

Do these treats look like a welcome addition to your holiday celebrations? The shops are taking pre-orders now, plus giving you a chance to pick your favorite Fancy Donut of the year (there have been a lot).

© 2018 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved