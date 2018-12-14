There are six festive specials to try at Federal Donuts this month

December 14, 2018
After a delicious run of Federal Donuts' annual jelly-filled Chanukah donuts, the Philly-based chicken-and-doughnut shop has unveiled six more specials to guide us through the rest of the holiday season.
Each ultra-festive, flavorful doughnut stands great on its own, but paint a lovely and very colorful picture when all together. The collection is what FedNuts calls a "merry little sixmas."
It’s time to have yourself a merry little SIXMAS✨❤️💚— FederalDonuts (@FederalDonuts) December 10, 2018
Eggnog 🥛 Sugar Plum 🧚♀️ Fruit Cake 🍰 Frosty the Donut ☃️ White Chocolate Peppermint 🎄Gingerbread Man 🎅
📍In all shops now‼️🌟 pic.twitter.com/zCJg4h6BdK
First up is the Eggnog, a (non-alcoholic) eggnog glaze with red and green trimming. It's less theatrical than the Frosty the Donut, with a vanilla cream glaze and coconut shavings for that snowy effect.
Also available for the season is the White Chocolate Peppermint, a red-white chocolate glaze over chocolate cake, topped with crushed candy cane and mint. Sounds like a suitable companion to a peppermint hot chocolate.
Tag a friend that looks at WHITE CHOCOLATE PEPPERMINT the way Barrett & Bea look at White Chocolate Peppermint 👀🐕❤️ Red white chocolate glaze topped with crushed candy canes and mint chocolate on a chocolate cake donut 😋🍫 #Sixmas pic.twitter.com/sLtDZVgEn5— FederalDonuts (@FederalDonuts) December 14, 2018
If you're into fruitcake, take that discernable palate and try the Fruitcake Donut, with sugar glaze topped with a generous helping fruitcake mixture. Next up is the Sugar Plum, the incandescent glazed doughnut with sparkly purple sugar topping.
Last but not least is the Gingerbread Man, made with gingerbread and vanilla frosting.
Do these treats look like a welcome addition to your holiday celebrations? The shops are taking pre-orders now, plus giving you a chance to pick your favorite Fancy Donut of the year (there have been a lot).
Follow Marielle & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @mariellemondon | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Marielle's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.