There are six festive specials to try at Federal Donuts this month

After a delicious run of Federal Donuts' annual jelly-filled Chanukah donuts, the Philly-based chicken-and-doughnut shop has unveiled six more specials to guide us through the rest of the holiday season.



Each ultra-festive, flavorful doughnut stands great on its own, but paint a lovely and very colorful picture when all together. The collection is what FedNuts calls a "merry little sixmas."

First up is the Eggnog, a (non-alcoholic) eggnog glaze with red and green trimming. It's less theatrical than the Frosty the Donut, with a vanilla cream glaze and coconut shavings for that snowy effect.

