Final Eagles 53-man roster projection

Philadelphia Eagles training camp is over, and the Birds have played their three preseason games. With cuts looming on Tuesday, let projected the final 53 one last time.

Quarterback (3): Jalen Hurts, Tanner McKee , Sam Howell

Cuts ✂️: Kyle McCord, Dorian Thompson-Robinson

I labored a bit over whether the Eagles would keep four quarterbacks, but McCord put a lot of bad tape out there in the preseason games. It's actually commendable that the Eagles were willing to go get a more competent QB3 in a year that they can realistically repeat as Super Bowl champs.

They might need their QB3 at some point, and McCord simply isn't ready to play.

Running back (3): Saquon Barkley, Will Shipley, Ben VanSumeren (FB)

Cuts ✂️: A.J. Dillon, Montrell Johnson, Keilen Robinson, ShunDerrick Powell

A.J. Dillon averaged 3.4 yards per carry in 2023, he missed the entirety of the 2024 season, and he signed a veteran minimum contract in 2025. He also didn't do anything particularly impressive in the preseason games, and most of the teams around the league have young running backs as their RB3's.

It's not like other teams around the league are going to be all over Dillon should the Eagles release him at cutdowns. I believe the Eagles can convince Dillon to come back to the team on the practice squad initially, with the idea that he will eventually be on the 53 with a role, playing behind the best offensive line in the NFL. And from Dillon's perspective, is he really going to go somewhere else, where running lanes won't be as wide, and the chance to win a Super Bowl won't be as great?

Johnson had a good start to camp, and he ran hard in the preseason games, but he didn't show much wiggle. He should have a home on the practice squad.

Wide receiver (6): A.J. Brown, DeVonta Smith, Jahan Dotson, Ainias Smith, John Metchie, Darius Cooper

Cuts ✂️: Terrace Marshall, Elijah Cooks, Taylor Morin, Avery Williams, Ife Adeyi

Did Ainias Smith earn a roster spot? Eh, not really, but the team really liked him as a prospect coming out of college, he was improved this offseason compared to last year, and the Eagles don't have much else at punt returner. So he survives.

Cooper cooled off a bit after a stellar first preseason game against the Bengals, but he did enough to earn a spot. Morin showed a little something as a slot guy, and he can return punts, so I have him on the practice squad.

Tight end (3): Dallas Goedert, Grant Calcaterra, Kylen Granson

Cuts ✂️: EJ Jenkins, Nick Muse, Cameron Latu

Jenkins has more theoretical upside than Granson, but Granson definitively outplayed Jenkins throughout camp, and this team is trying to win a Super Bowl.

Offensive line (9): Jordan Mailata, Landon Dickerson, Cam Jurgens, Tyler Steen, Lane Johnson, Fred Johnson, Matt Pryor, Drew Kendall, Myles Hinton

Cuts ✂️: Kendall Lamm, Brett Toth, Kenyon Green, Trevor Keegan, Hollin Pierce, Cameron Williams, Laekin Vakalahi

The Eagles traded for Fred Johnson on Sunday night, and they shipped out Darian Kinnard to the Packers.

Johnson will be the swing tackle. Kendall can play center and guard. Pryor has four-position versatility. They will be the three active gameday backup linemen.

Neither Hinton nor Williams shined this summer, but Hinton showed a little more than Williams, in my opinion, so the Eagles won't want to expose him to waivers.

The Eagles have safely kept Toth on their practice squad since 2019, and this year should be no different.

Keegan didn't seem to take much of a step forward at guard, and he struggled while trying to add center duties to his repertoire.

Lamm entered camp as my favorite to win the swing tackle job, but he had a rough camp. His career is probably over.

Edge defenders (6): Nolan Smith, Jalyx Hunt, Josh Uche, Azeez Ojulari, Patrick Johnson, Antwaun Powell-Ryland

Cuts ✂️: Ogbo Okoronkwo, Ochaun Mathis, Jerome Robinson

Powell-Ryland showed absolutely nothing throughout the summer until the final preseason game, when he suddenly looked like the second coming of Lawrence Taylor, lol. I'm sure the guy he smoked all night will be selling insurance in a couple weeks, but that performance just may have earned Powell-Ryland a little longer look. I should note that this year, it felt a lot like I was trying to decide what 2 or 3 unworthy players I had making the 53 as opposed to what 2 or 3 players I had to leave off of it. That's partly why I have Powell-Ryland in.

I also have Johnson making the team after yet another strong camp and preseason.

Ojulari is getting a couple million guaranteed, so the team will be slow to quit on him. He didn't have a great summer, but came on a bit near the end of camp.

Interior defensive line (6): Jalen Carter, Jordan Davis, Moro Ojomo, Ty Robinson, Gabe Hall, Byron Young

Cuts ✂️: Jacob Sykes, Justin Rogers, Joe Evans

Hall became a lock after the team traded Thomas Booker to the Raiders. But that trade also opened up an opportunity for Young, who might be the backup nose this season.

Robinson was always a lock as an early fourth-round pick, but I wouldn't be surprised if he's the sixth iDL on the totem pole to start the season.

Linebacker (4): Zack Baun, Jihaad Campbell, Jeremiah Trotter, Smael Mondon

Cuts ✂️: Lance Dixon, Dallas Gant

Nakobe Dean will almost certainly begin the regular season on the PUP list. The other four guys are locks.

This is the easiest position on the roster to project, aside from the specialists. In previous years, it has often been one of the hardest.

Cornerback (6): Quinyon Mitchell, Cooper DeJean, Adoree' Jackson, Kelee Ringo, Mac McWilliams, Jakorian Bennett

Cuts ✂️: Eli Ricks, Tariq Castro-Fields, Parry Nickerson, A.J. Woods, Brandon Johnson

Some of my readers have asked if Ringo is in danger of being cut after losing the competition for the starting CB2 job. Nope, he's safe. He's still one of the best gunners in the NFL, and is fine as a depth outside corner, even if his lack of significant progression this year was disappointing.

Jackson appears to have won that competition, while McWilliams and Bennett are both locks to make the roster.

Safety (4): Reed Blankenship, Sydney Brown, Andrew Mukuba, Tristin McCollum

Cuts ✂️: Maxen Hook, Andre' Sam

Vic Fangio seems to like McCollum, so he'll get his way there. Sam could get some consideration, too, but I have him off.

Specialists (3): Jake Elliott, Braden Mann, Charley Hughlett

No analysis necessary.

PUP list (1): LB Nakobe Dean

As noted above



Practice squad:

QB Kyle McCord RB A.J. Dillon RB Montrell Johnson WR Taylor Morin WR Elijah Cooks TE EJ Jenkins OT Cameron Williams OL Brett Toth OG Trevor Keegan OL Laekin Vakalahi (exempt) EDGE Ochaun Mathis LB Lance Dixon LB Dallas Gant CB Parry Nickerson CB Brandon Johnson S Andre' Sam S Maxen Hook

