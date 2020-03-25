More Events:

Marc Vetri's Fiorella to offer takeout pasta and sauce

The acclaimed Philly chef will post videos on how best to cook the items at home

By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Vetri's Fiorella in the Italian Market sinead cummings/PhillyVoice

Chef Marc Vetri posted on Instagram that his restaurant Fiorella in the Italian Market will offer takeout during Philly's 'stay at home' order. Orders for pasta and sauce can be placed online.

Marc Vetri's Fiorella, a 14-seat, walk-in only pasta bar that recently opened at 817 Christian St., will now offer takeout during Philadelphia's "stay at home" order.

To combat the spread of coronavirus, restaurants' dining rooms are closed and ordering food via walk-in is prohibited, but placing takeout orders by phone or online is allowed.

RELATED: Philly restaurants ask for support under coronavirus restrictions | Dock Street Brewery offering DIY pizza kits available for curbside pickup

Vetri posted the announcement about Fiorella to his Instagram on Wednesday, stating that beginning Thursday, March 26, orders can be placed online starting at 10 a.m. for pickup between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m.

"To control crowds we are asking you to wait outside and just let our team know your ticket number so we can get your order and bring it out to you," the post reads.

Four items are available by the pound for takeout from the Italian Market restaurant.

• Rigatoni ($12 per pound)
• Tonnarelli ($12 per pound)
• Fiorella sausage ragu ($15 per pint)
• Cacio/pepe sauce ($10 per cup)

Vetri also shared on Instagram that he will post videos Thursday on how best to cook the pasta and sauce.

