Marc Vetri's new pasta bar Fiorella to open soon in Italian Market

Marc Vetri's new restaurant Fiorella will open its doors soon in a historic building in the Italian Market formerly the home of a 125-year-old butcher shop.

Fiorella, which previously operated as Fiorella's Sausage, will reopen as a pasta bar at 817 Christian St., in South Philly's Bella Vista neighborhood, Philly Eater Philadelphia reported Tuesday.

The space will seat 12 and serve quick, fresh pasta dishes, appetizers and deserts.

Vetri also told The Inquirer the restaurant will be walk-ins only, meaning no reservations. He also plans to serve the classic fennel sausage recipe created by the Fiorella family.

Vetri bought the space in 2018 after the longtime owners of the butcher shop closed their doors. Fiorella's Sausage was opened in the 1890s by Italian immigrant Luigi Fiorella.

The Fiorellas kept the business alive for three generations. But in 2018, it closed following owner Dan Fiorella's serious health issues and the death of his mother Connie.

Vetri was intrigued by historic space, with its retro interior complete with hanging chandelier and 119-year-old cash register, which has beeb stolen and recovered since. Ever since purchasing the property almost two years ago the restauranteur has teased Fiorella's arrival via Instagram.

Based on the popularity of a pop-up where Vetri tested recipes for Fiorella, and the success of other Vetri family restaurants, in general, you can expect to wait in line for pasta here.