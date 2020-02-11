More Culture:

February 11, 2020

Marc Vetri's new pasta bar Fiorella to open soon in Italian Market

The causal restaurant, located in a former 125-year-old butcher shop in South Philly, will have very limited seating and no reservations

Allie Miller Headshot
By Allie Miller
PhillyVoice Staff
Restaurants Marc Vetri
Marc Vetri Pasta Bar @fiorellaphilly/Instagram

Marc Vetri's new restaurant Fiorella will open in a historic building in South Philly's Italian Market formerly home of a 125-year-old butcher shop. Above, Vetri, third from left, sits inside the restaurant at 817 Christian St.

Marc Vetri's new restaurant Fiorella will open its doors soon in a historic building in the Italian Market formerly the home of a 125-year-old butcher shop. 

Fiorella, which previously operated as Fiorella's Sausage, will reopen as a pasta bar at 817 Christian St., in South Philly's Bella Vista neighborhood, Philly Eater Philadelphia reported Tuesday. 

The space will seat 12 and serve quick, fresh pasta dishes, appetizers and deserts.

Vetri also told The Inquirer the restaurant will be walk-ins only, meaning no reservations. He also plans to serve the classic fennel sausage recipe created by the Fiorella family.

Vetri bought the space in 2018 after the longtime owners of the butcher shop closed their doors. Fiorella's Sausage was opened in the 1890s by Italian immigrant Luigi Fiorella. 

The Fiorellas kept the business alive for three generations. But in 2018, it closed following owner Dan Fiorella's serious health issues and the death of his mother Connie.

Vetri was intrigued by historic space, with its retro interior complete with hanging chandelier and 119-year-old cash register, which has beeb stolen and recovered since. Ever since purchasing the property almost two years ago the restauranteur has teased Fiorella's arrival via Instagram.

Based on the popularity of a pop-up where Vetri tested recipes for Fiorella, and the success of other Vetri family restaurants, in general, you can expect to wait in line for pasta here.

Allie Miller Headshot

Allie Miller
PhillyVoice Staff

allie@phillyvoice.com

Read more Restaurants Marc Vetri Philadelphia Bella Vista South Philly Italian Market Food & Drink Openings Restaurants Antiques Pasta Italian food Vetri

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Three free agents who make sense for the Eagles, version 3.0
021120JimmieWard

Education

School District of Philadelphia touts improvement of city’s schools in annual report card
School district headquarters. 440 N Broad St.

Addiction

Pennsylvania A.G. sues Juul for 'cynically' marketing vaping to teens
Vaping lawsuit Pennsylvania

Eagles

NFL again struggling to hire minority coaches, coordinators — and the Eagles aren't helping
Duce-Staley-Doug-Pederson-Eagles_011020

Academy Awards

Swarthmore grad wins Oscar for short film 'The Neighbor's Window'
Marshall Curry Oscars

Valentine's Day

Couples invited to the Sweetheart Skate at Blue Cross RiverRink Winterfest
Sweetheart Skate at Blue Cross RiverRink Winterfest

Featured Homes

Limited - Parc Rittenhouse 1210 - Allan domb

FOR SALE! Parc Rittenhouse - 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom with all rooms facing south, new hardwood floors, high-end kitchen finishes and marble appointed baths. 1,064 sf | $659,900
Limited - The Alison - 1805 Walnut - Allan Domb

PENTHOUSE FOR RENT! The Alison - Luxurious entire floor 3 bed plus den, 4.5 bath penthouse with a magnificent 2,144 sf terrace overlooking Rittenhouse Square. 3,755 sf interior | 2,144 sf exterior | $17,500/month
Listed by

© 2020 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved