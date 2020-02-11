More Culture:

February 11, 2020

Eagles cheerleader, Lower Merion grad to star on new 'American Idol' season

Look for Kyle Tanguay and Louis Knight when the singing competition premieres Sunday

Allie Miller Headshot
By Allie Miller
PhillyVoice Staff
TV American Idol
American Idol Louis Knight American Idol/Facebook

Louis Knight, 19, of Montgomery County will compete on new season of 'American Idol.' Knight, who moved to Narberth from London, is highlighted in a promo for the new season, starring Ryan Seacrest. Judge Luke Bryan tells Knight, 'You may be the biggest star we've ever had on 'American Idol."

An Eagles cheerleader and a Lower Merion High School alum are among two of the Philadelphia-area singers expected to star in the new season of "American Idol." 

Kyle Tanguay, the Birds' first male cheerleader, and Louis Knight, a singer-songwriter from Montgomery County, will compete on the show's 18th season, which premieres Sunday on ABC.

Tanguay shared on Twitter that he auditioned for the show. He later changed his bio to include "American Idol Season 3," indicating his audition got some air-time. Although the long-running show has been on-air since 2002, it is only in its third year on ABC.

Tanguay is a senior at University of the Arts in Philadelphia, where he studies dance and also sings. 

Knight, 19, who moved to Narberth after spending his early childhood in London, is highlighted in a promo for the new season, The Courier-Post reported.

The "Almost Famous" tribute promo features the blonde-haired Knight sitting on a tour bus with other Idol hopefuls while Elton John's "Tiny Dancer" plays. Knight begins singing and other contestants join in, indicating that Knight may be a top competitor this season. 

In another preview, Judge Luke Bryan also tells Knight, "You may be the biggest star we've ever had on 'American Idol.'" 

"American Idol" reached out to Knight by phone and invited him to audition, according to the Courier-Post. He possibly auditioned when the show stopped in Pittsburgh last September.

No Pennsylvanian has ever won the competition, but this year they may have a decent chance. Current judges Katy Perry, Lionel Richie and Bryan help select the winner. It is still hosted by Ryan Seacrest.  

Other local performers from South Jersey include Megan Knight, of Williamstown, Gloucester County, and Calista Vacirca, of Little Egg Harbor, Ocean County.

Other New Jersey singers include Tyla McCray, of Newark, of Essex County; Stephanie Weisz, of Morganville, Monmouth County; Michael Wingate of Union Beach, Monmouth County; Michael Muccigrosi, of Belle Mead, Somerset County, Natalie Janowski, of Woodcliffe Lake, Bergen County.

In addition to the ABC broadcast, viewers can watch American Idol's premiere on Hulu Live and other streaming platforms.

Allie Miller Headshot

Allie Miller
PhillyVoice Staff

allie@phillyvoice.com

Read more TV American Idol Philadelphia Contests Competitions University of the Arts Music Katy Perry Cheerleaders Lower Merion ABC Eagles Narberth Lower Merion High School London

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Three free agents who make sense for the Eagles, version 3.0
021120JimmieWard

Education

School District of Philadelphia touts improvement of city’s schools in annual report card
School district headquarters. 440 N Broad St.

Addiction

Pennsylvania A.G. sues Juul for 'cynically' marketing vaping to teens
Vaping lawsuit Pennsylvania

Eagles

NFL again struggling to hire minority coaches, coordinators — and the Eagles aren't helping
Duce-Staley-Doug-Pederson-Eagles_011020

Academy Awards

Swarthmore grad wins Oscar for short film 'The Neighbor's Window'
Marshall Curry Oscars

Valentine's Day

Couples invited to the Sweetheart Skate at Blue Cross RiverRink Winterfest
Sweetheart Skate at Blue Cross RiverRink Winterfest

Featured Homes

Limited - Parc Rittenhouse 1210 - Allan domb

FOR SALE! Parc Rittenhouse - 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom with all rooms facing south, new hardwood floors, high-end kitchen finishes and marble appointed baths. 1,064 sf | $659,900
Limited - The Alison - 1805 Walnut - Allan Domb

PENTHOUSE FOR RENT! The Alison - Luxurious entire floor 3 bed plus den, 4.5 bath penthouse with a magnificent 2,144 sf terrace overlooking Rittenhouse Square. 3,755 sf interior | 2,144 sf exterior | $17,500/month
Listed by

© 2020 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved