More Culture:

February 08, 2020

Rembrandt painting found in Lehigh Valley art museum

A Renaissance era work by the Dutch master of the 17th century was found using advanced restoration technology

Allie Miller Headshot
By Allie Miller
PhillyVoice Staff
Art Conservation
Rembrandt Allentown Art Museum NBC10/Youtube

The Renaissance area-painting was completed in 1632 and is thought to depict Rembrandt's sister. Rembrandt van Rijn lived in Amsterdam and is known for his religious and mythological works, as well as his portraits.

A 388-year-old painting in the Allentown Art Museum revealed itself this week to be a work of Dutch master Rembrandt. 

"Portrait of a Young Lady" was already in the Lehigh Valley-located art museum's collection, but curators didn't know it was by one of the most famous artists of all time, NBC10 reported. 

The work was covered by thick layers of paint for years, clouding the work's appearance. It entered the Allentown museum's collection in 1960 as a Rembrandt. But since the 70's, experts have considered it a work completed in Rembrandt's art studio but made by another hand. 

In 2018, the work was sent to NYU for conservation work, the layers which obscured details of the painting were removed. Using x-rays and other new imaging technology, conservationists identified the work as a true Rembrandt by his familiar brushstrokes. 

The Allentown Art Museum had a special showing of the work Monday. 

The Renaissance era-painting was completed in 1632 and is thought to depict Rembrandt's sister. Rembrandt van Rijn lived in Amsterdam and is known for his religious and mythological works, as well as his portraits. 

A similar work to "Portrait of a Young Lady" was offered at around $15 to $20 million at a Sotheby's auction.

Allie Miller Headshot

Allie Miller
PhillyVoice Staff

allie@phillyvoice.com

Read more Art Conservation Philadelphia Lehigh County Renaissance Allentown Painting Museum Lehigh Valley

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Sixers

A speculative look at the Sixers' rotation post-deadline
11_Brett_Brown_Sixers_Bench_76ersvsCeltics_KateFrese.jpg

Government

Appeals court upholds Philly's ban on employers asking job applicants about salary histories
Philly Wage Ordinance Appeal

Children's Health

Six Flags Great Adventure to be designated autism-friendly park
Six Flags Autism Friendly

Eagles

Eagles announce their 2020 coaching changes
020620RichScangarello

Valentine's Day

Sweet ways to show your special someone you care this Valentine's Day
Weckerly's Ice Cream Valentine's Day

Weekend

Things to do in Philadelphia this weekend, Feb. 7-9
Cupid's Undie Run

Featured Homes

Limited - Parc Rittenhouse 1210 - Allan domb

FOR SALE! Parc Rittenhouse - 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom with all rooms facing south, new hardwood floors, high-end kitchen finishes and marble appointed baths. 1,064 sf | $659,900
Limited - The Alison - 1805 Walnut - Allan Domb

PENTHOUSE FOR RENT! The Alison - Luxurious entire floor 3 bed plus den, 4.5 bath penthouse with a magnificent 2,144 sf terrace overlooking Rittenhouse Square. 3,755 sf interior | 2,144 sf exterior | $17,500/month
Listed by

© 2020 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved