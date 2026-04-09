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April 09, 2026

Fishtown wine tour launches in May with guided tastings at three neighborhood bars

The two-hour experience pairs guided tastings with a walk through Fishtown’s wine and drinks scene, including three stops and light snacks.

By PhillyVoice Media Events
Tours Wine
Tiny Table Tours -Wine Provided Courtesy/Tiny Table Tours

A new Fishtown wine tour launches May 2 with guided tastings at three bars. Tickets go on sale April 15.

A new guided tasting tour in Fishtown is set to debut in May, offering a two-hour walk through the neighborhood’s wine and drinks scene.

The Fishtown Wine & Drinks Tour is a roughly one-mile experience that brings small groups to three stops: Mural City Cellars, Pray Tell Winery and Pip’s by Ploughman. Attendees will sample about four drinks total, focused on wine and cider, along with light snacks.

Each tour is led by a knowledgeable guide with an insider’s view of the restaurant scene, with stops that pair tastings with background on the drinks and the neighborhood.

The experience is produced by Tiny Table Tours, founded in 2023 by Philadelphia food journalist Maddy Sweitzer-Lammé.

The first public tour is scheduled for 4 p.m. Saturday, May 2. Tickets cost $130 per person and include all tastings and snacks. The event is open to guests 21 and older, and group sizes are capped at 12 people.

Tickets are being released in phases, with early access for newsletter subscribers available now. Public sales open April 15, coinciding with the company’s three-year anniversary.

The Fishtown Wine & Drinks Tour will be offered as a recurring weekly experience, joining an existing Italian Market tour from the same group.

Fishtown Wine & Drinks Tour

Debuts Saturday, May 2
All locations in Fishtown
Tickets: $130
21+ event

This content was generated by PhillyVoice Media Events, not by the newsroom staff.

PhillyVoice Media Events

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