A five course meal that celebrates Spring and whiskey

Love the spicy taste of rye whiskey? Here's a five-course whiskey dinner just for you.

West Chester's Roots Café, located at 133 E. Gay Street, is partnering up with local award-winning distiller Dad's Hat Rye in a multi-course meal that pairs various version of the hard spirit with food inspired by the Spring season.

Dad’s Hat Rye’s co-founder John Cooper will be there to provide tasting notes. “It will be a fun, informative and really tasty experience,” said Chef Dan Merola. Reservations are recommended for the $80 per person dinner scheduled for Wednesday, April 3 from 6 to 10 p.m.

Here’s the menu for the five course feast:



Crispy Smoked Pork Belly

Charred Spring Onion & Sweet Potato Gratin, Brown Butter Cornbread Streusel, Plum Gastrique

Dad’s Hat Pennsylvania Rye Whiskey (90 proof)

Coffee Rubbed Bavette Steak

Sauteed Fiddlehead Ferns, Parsnip Puree, Blue Cheese Butter

Dad’s Hat Pennsylvania Rye Whiskey Finished In Port Wine Barrels (94 Proof)

Lobster Antoine

Pea Shoots, Crispy Edamame, Scallop Mousse

Dad’s Hat Pennsylvania Rye Whiskey Finished In Vermouth Barrels (94 Proof)

Rack of Lamb

Morel Spaetzle, Enoki Mushrooms, Blackberry Brandy Robert

Dad’s Hat Pennsylvania 4 Year Old Straight Rye Whiskey (95 Proof)

Apple Fritter Profiterole

Peanut Butter Mousse, Macerated Berries

Dad’s Hat Pennsylvania Rye Whiskey Finished In Maple Syrup Barrels (90 Proof)

Dad’s Hat Rye based in Bristol, Pa., was awarded Whisky Advocate's Craft Whiskey of the Year Award in 2016 and recognized by Wine Enthusiast as one of “The Top 100 Spirits of 2015.” Esquire magazine also named the distillery’s Classic Rye as “the best whiskey in Pennsylvania and the 7th best whiskey produced in the U.S. outside of Kentucky.”



Five Course Whiskey Dinner

Wednesday, April 3

6 to 10 p.m | $80 per person plus tax and tip

Roots Cafe

133 E. Gay Street, West Chester, Pa.

610-455-0100