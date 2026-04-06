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April 06, 2026

Flavors on the Avenue will bring 150+ vendors, food and live music to East Passyunk

The free street festival on April 26 will fill five blocks with bites from local restaurants, live performances and shopping.

By PhillyVoice Media Events
Festivals Food
Flavors on the Avenue East Passyunk Provided Courtesy/Kscope Media

Crowds fill East Passyunk Avenue during Flavors on the Avenue, a neighborhood street festival featuring food, live music, shopping and family-friendly activities.

Flavors on the Avenue is coming back to East Passyunk later this month, bringing a full afternoon of food, music and neighborhood vendors to South Philadelphia.

The annual street festival is set for Sunday, April 26, from noon to 5 p.m., stretching along East Passyunk Avenue from Broad Street to Dickinson Street. Admission is free, and visitors can purchase food and drinks throughout the festival.

More than 150 vendors are expected, including nearly 50 restaurants serving food outdoors along the avenue. Visitors can grab bites from local spots, browse craft vendors and shop sidewalk sales from neighborhood businesses.

Live music and performances will take place across multiple stages, including the Singing Fountain and other locations along the corridor, with additional entertainment throughout the day.

The festival will also include a kids’ zone near Broad Street with interactive activities, plus family-friendly programming throughout the afternoon.

Now in its 16th year, Flavors on the Avenue highlights the restaurants, shops and artists that make up the East Passyunk neighborhood.

Flavors on the Avenue

Sunday, April 26 | Noon - 5 p.m.
East Passyunk Avenue 
Fom Broad Street to Dickinson Street
Pay-as-you-go

This content was generated by PhillyVoice Media Events, not by the newsroom staff. 

PhillyVoice Media Events

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