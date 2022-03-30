More Events:

March 30, 2022

Flavors on the Avenue returns to East Passyunk with street food and live music

The outdoor festival runs from 11 a.m. until 5 p.m. on Sunday, April 24 and features more than 80 craft vendors

Maggie Mancini phillyvoice
By Maggie Mancini
PhillyVoice Staff
Flavors on the Avenue Courtesy of/Flavors on the Avenue

Flavors on the Avenue, East Passyunk's spring food festival, returns to South Philly on Sunday, April 24 from 11 a.m. until 5 p.m.

Stroll along five blocks of East Passyunk Ave. next month and check out live music, street food from neighborhood restaurants and more than 80 craft vendors. 

"Flavors on the Avenue" will take place between Broad and Dickinson streets on Sunday, April 24 from 11 a.m. until 5 p.m. The annual food festival is being hosted by the East Passyunk Business Improvement District and is free to attend for all ages.

"The return of Flavors on the Avenue is the perfect way to welcome back larger events to East Passyunk and celebrate the support that the public has shown to our businesses over the last couple years," said Adam Leiter, executive director at EPABID. "Flavors showcases everything East Passyunk has to offer, from the diverse culinary talents of our growing and evolving food scene, to the wide variety of retail options that continue to expand." 

Visitors can stop at several sidewalk sales from A Novel Idea, Amelie's Bark Shop, South Fellini, Deja42 Art Gallery and other local retailers. 

Nice Things Handmade is showcasing a collection of paintings, jewelry, pottery, and other goods from crafters and creatives in the region. 

Flavors FoodCourtesy of/Flavors on the Avenue

Flavors on the Avenue will feature street food from the neighborhood's restaurants, as well as more than 80 craft vendors.


Several popular restaurants and brewers are previewing special spring offerings that are priced from $3-$6. These include: 

Manatawny Still Works (1603 E. Passyunk Ave.): "Cruel Summer," cocktail with vodka (or gin) and lavender lemonade, and "Just Like Heaven," cocktail made with cucumber and mint
Bing Bing Dim Sum (1648 E. Passyunk Ave.): Chinese BBQ pork sandwich and vegan spicy cold sesame noodles
Stogie Joe's (1803 E. Passyunk Ave.): Square-pie pizza, beverage specials, and local DJ
Flannel (1819 E. Passyunk Ave.): Chicken waffle cone with minted watermelon, Nashville hot sauce, and orange espresso crema
Teas N' Mi (1907 E. Passyunk Ave.): Beef phorathas (pho tacos)
Noir (1909 E. Passyunk Ave.): Local DJ and Montreal-style Italian food

"It's our open invitation for people across the region to share our love of food and to come together to explore the Avenue and enjoy a beautiful spring day in South Philly," said Leiter.

Flavors on the Avenue MusicCourtesy of/Flavors on the Avenue

Flavors on the Avenue will feature live music and entertainment from Philly-based artists and musicians.


Flavors will feature "kid zones" for families to stop at and let their children play as they try out the food and drink offerings. There will be several of these areas along the Avenue for the entire festival. 

There will also be live music at several spots along the corridor from musicians including Snacktime Philly, Cheddar Boys, Angelo Outlaw and Eric Proctor, Dot Rose, and Mark Brown Saxophone. 

A full list of participants will be added to the EPABID's listing throughout April in advance of the festival. 

Flavors on the Avenue

Sunday, April 24, 2022
11 a.m. to 5 p.m. | Pay-as-you-go
East Passyunk Avenue
Broad St. to Dickinson St., Philadelphia, PA 19148

