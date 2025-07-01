Flyers' annual development camp starts Wednesday

Flyers fans will get an immediate look at first-round picks Porter Martone and Jack Nesbitt when the team's development camp in Voorhees begins this Wednesday, July 2 and runs through Sunday evening, July 6.

Martone, Nesbitt, the majority of the 2025 draft class, and other notable prospects like Jett Luchanko and Alex Bump will be on the ice starting at 8:30 each morning at the Flyers Training Center. They'll have an off day for the 4th of July, then on Sunday, wrap with a 5-on-5 scrimmage at 6 p.m.

The on-ice sessions are free and open to the public, per the Flyers.

You can check out the full roster HERE.

And the schedule HERE.

One thing of note: Prospects Denver Barkey and Oliver Bonk, after a lengthy run to the Memorial Cup with the London Knights in juniors, will be at camp but won't be on the ice as they recover from injuries.

Carter Amico, the punishing 6'5" defenseman who the Flyers took in the second round of the draft this past weekend, will also be there but won't be skating either as he continues to rehab from a broken kneecap suffered early last season.

