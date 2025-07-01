More Sports:

July 01, 2025

Flyers' annual development camp starts Wednesday

New draftees Porter Martone and Jack Nesbitt will be on the ice in Voorhees this week for Flyers fans' first look at them.

By Nick Tricome
PhillyVoice Staff
Porter-MArtone-Flyers-NHL-Draft-2025.jpg Kirby Lee/Imagn Images

Newest Flyer Porter Martone with NHL commissioner Gary Bettman on the 2025 NHL Draft stage in LA.

Flyers fans will get an immediate look at first-round picks Porter Martone and Jack Nesbitt when the team's development camp in Voorhees begins this Wednesday, July 2 and runs through Sunday evening, July 6. 

Martone, Nesbitt, the majority of the 2025 draft class, and other notable prospects like Jett Luchanko and Alex Bump will be on the ice starting at 8:30 each morning at the Flyers Training Center. They'll have an off day for the 4th of July, then on Sunday, wrap with a 5-on-5 scrimmage at 6 p.m.

The on-ice sessions are free and open to the public, per the Flyers.

You can check out the full roster HERE.

And the schedule HERE.

One thing of note: Prospects Denver Barkey and Oliver Bonk, after a lengthy run to the Memorial Cup with the London Knights in juniors, will be at camp but won't be on the ice as they recover from injuries.

Carter Amico, the punishing 6'5" defenseman who the Flyers took in the second round of the draft this past weekend, will also be there but won't be skating either as he continues to rehab from a broken kneecap suffered early last season.

