Flyers' Garnet Hathaway teams up with Dogfish Head to brew IPA to benefit EMTs

Flyers forward Garnet Hathaway and his wife Lindsay helped create a new beer to benefit Philly's first responders.

The couple worked in collaboration with Dogfish Head to brew Engine 19 IPA — a 6.5% ABV beer that will be coming to local stores and bars on Sept. 10. The 12-ounce cans feature a laced-up jersey in Flyers orange and black, and a portion of the proceeds will be donated to Hath’s Heroes, the player's charity that supports fire, police, EMS and military groups.

The beer features Simcoe, Chinook and Citra hops, which give it a citrus and pine taste. It also has notes of passionfruit, toffee and biscuit and is an "approachable" IPA, according to Dogfish Head, which originated in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, in 1995.

The beers will be available in six-packs and on-draft at bars and restaurants throughout Pennsylvania and Delaware. Once it's released, locations where it will be available can be found on the Dogfish Head Fish Finder. Flyers fans can also give it a try at games at Xfinity Mobile Arena.

"This isn’t just a beer, it’s a way to support the people who show up for our communities day in and day out," Hathaway said in a release. "Bringing this to life with Dogfish Head and Flyers Charities has been an incredible journey, and I can’t wait for fans to experience it and join us in making a difference.”

While the name is an ode to Hathaway's jersey number, brewers originally considered calling it "Hockey Teeth," according to a video released from the Philadelphia Flyers that documents its creation.

Flyers Charities and Dogfish Head will host a public launch party on Sept. 10 from 6-8 p.m. at the PHS Beer Garden at 1438 South St. The event includes beer samples, raffles and player appearances.