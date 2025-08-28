More Culture:

August 28, 2025

Flyers' Garnet Hathaway teams up with Dogfish Head to brew IPA to benefit EMTs

Engine 19, a 6.5% ABV beer with citrus flavors, will start being available at local stores, bars and Flyers games on Sept. 10.

By Michaela Althouse
Engine 19 IPA Flyers Provided Image/Dogfish Head/Philadelphia Flyers

Dogfish Head's Engine 19 IPA, made in collaboration with Flyers forward Garnet Hathaway, is a 6.5% ABV beer with citrus flavors that will be available at local bars and stores starting Sept. 10.

Flyers forward Garnet Hathaway and his wife Lindsay helped create a new beer to benefit Philly's first responders. 

The couple worked in collaboration with Dogfish Head to brew Engine 19 IPA — a 6.5% ABV beer that will be coming to local stores and bars on Sept. 10. The 12-ounce cans feature a laced-up jersey in Flyers orange and black, and a portion of the proceeds will be donated to Hath’s Heroes, the player's charity that supports fire, police, EMS and military groups. 

The beer features Simcoe, Chinook and Citra hops, which give it a citrus and pine taste. It also has notes of passionfruit, toffee and biscuit and is an "approachable" IPA, according to Dogfish Head, which originated in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, in 1995

The beers will be available in six-packs and on-draft at bars and restaurants throughout Pennsylvania and Delaware. Once it's released, locations where it will be available can be found on the Dogfish Head Fish Finder. Flyers fans can also give it a try at games at Xfinity Mobile Arena

"This isn’t just a beer, it’s a way to support the people who show up for our communities day in and day out," Hathaway said in a release. "Bringing this to life with Dogfish Head and Flyers Charities has been an incredible journey, and I can’t wait for fans to experience it and join us in making a difference.”

While the name is an ode to Hathaway's jersey number, brewers originally considered calling it "Hockey Teeth," according to a video released from the Philadelphia Flyers that documents its creation. 

Flyers Charities and Dogfish Head will host a public launch party on Sept. 10 from 6-8 p.m. at the PHS Beer Garden at 1438 South St. The event includes beer samples, raffles and player appearances. 

Michaela Althouse
