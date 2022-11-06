More Sports:

November 06, 2022

WATCH: Claude Giroux scores 300th goal against the Flyers

NickTricome.jpg
By Nick Tricome
PhillyVoice Staff
Flyers NHL
Claude-Giroux-Sens-Flyers-NHL.jpg Marc DesRosiers/USA TODAY Sports

Claude Giroux against the Flyers Saturday night as an Ottawa Senator.

Claude Giroux entered Saturday night one goal away from the 300th of his NHL career.

So of course he gets it when the Flyers are in town. 

Less than three minutes into Saturday night's game up in Ottawa, the Senators' top line of Giroux, Tim Stützle, and Brady Tkachuk stormed into the offensive zone, with the former Flyers captain chipping the puck past goaltender Carter Hart to finish off the play.

Check it out:

Giroux, who spent 15 years in Philadelphia and grew into the face of the franchise, was dealt to the Florida Panthers ahead of the trade deadline last March as the Flyers were completely bottoming out. 

In the offseason, the 34-year-old signed a three-year deal with his hometown Ottawa Senators and has since settled in nicely as a veteran presence for a promising young forward core. 

The Sens are still looking for stable ground with a 4-7-0 record after the Flyers beat them 2-1 Saturday night, but Giroux is carrying a line of six goals and four assists (10 points) through 11 games. 

Ottawa will travel to Philadelphia next Saturday, setting up Giroux's homecoming for the first time since the trade. 

"Philly fans, so they might give me a standing O, and then they might boo me," Giroux told Ottawa's Wally & Methot Show over the summer. "So that's what I expect and I wouldn't ask for anything else. I mean the Flyers fans are absolutely nuts. Playing in front of them, their passion, their intensity, it's just something I can relate to.

"Yeah, they're tough on their players, but when it goes well, they're just great fans."

Follow Nick on Twitter: @itssnick

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

NickTricome.jpg

Nick Tricome
PhillyVoice Staff

nick@phillyvoice.com

Read more Flyers NHL Philadelphia Ottawa Senators Claude Giroux

Videos

Featured

Purchased - retired people entrepreneur working together

For retirees, some welcome social security and other benefits increases to help ease impacts of inflation
Limited - Penn Medicine Abramson Cancer Center

At Penn Medicine, thyroid cancer patients can seek treatment with confidence and poise

Just In

Must Read

Government

Philly is turning to civil prosecution – and mobile cameras – to fight its illegal dumping problem
Philly Illegal Dumping

Sponsored

At Penn Medicine, thyroid cancer patients can seek treatment with confidence and poise
Limited - Penn Medicine Abramson Cancer Center

Illness

Flu season is off to an early start in Philly, but it's hard to predict how it will shape out, officials say
Flu season Philly

Eagles

Howie Roseman reminds heckling Eagles fan about team's 'first f***ing Super Bowl'
Eagles Howie Roseman Fan

Shopping

Glossier opens storefront near Rittenhouse Square
Glossier Philadelphia Rittenhouse Square

Holidays

Franklin Square to be adorned with 200,000 holiday lights this winter
Franklin Square Winter light show

© 2022 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved