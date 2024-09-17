More Sports:

September 17, 2024

Flyers release training camp roster, schedule

Matvei Michkov, Travis Konecny, Jamie Drysdale, and the Flyers will step onto to the ice Thursday in Voorhees.

NickTricome.jpg
By Nick Tricome
PhillyVoice Staff
Matvei-Michkov-Flyers-Rookie-Camp-9.12.24-NHL.jpg Nick Tricome/PhillyVoice

Matvei Michkov during drills on the first day of Flyers rookie camp in Voorhees on Thursday, Sept. 12, 2024.

The prospects are wrapping up rookie camp over in Voorhees, setting the stage for the main event later this week. 

On-ice sessions for Flyers training camp will begin Thursday morning at the team's training center, the organization announced Tuesday, kicking off with the notorious John Tortorella shuttle skates that have been the standard Day 1 drill since he became the Flyers' head coach two years ago.

The Flyers have 58 players on their camp roster (32 forwards, 20 defensemen, and 6 goalies), including incoming star Matvei Michkov, Travis Konecny on his new long-term contract extension, and a healthy Jamie Drysdale who will be looking to stay that way among other notable names. 

The full roster can be seen HERE.

Thursday's sessions will get going at 8:30 a.m. and then continue through the next few weeks into the preseason, starting with a road exhibition against the Washington Capitals on Sunday. 

Practices over in Voorhees will be free and open to fans, just like in rookie camp, with the full schedule HERE.

The Flyers caught a lot of people by surprise last year with a season-long playoff push, though it ultimately burnt out at the end. 

Still, there was promise to take away from it, and with Michkov, their top prospect and face of the future arriving over from Russia sooner than expected, more excitement around the team than there's been in quite some time.

MORE: Michkov arrives at Flyers rookie camp wanting to be 'a difference maker'

