Philly is a fresh start for Trevor Zegras, and a chance for the Flyers to take a step forward

Trevor Zegras heard the noise as his name popped up in trade rumors in the past year or so, and all as he was falling into injury and struggle in Anaheim.

It was new. Strange, too.

"Because it's never really happened before, you don't really know how to handle it," Zegras said over a video conference call on Tuesday. "There's, I guess, highs and lows that come with it. I guess with the whole contract thing and the trade rumors, it definitely gets your head spinning a little bit, but definitely not an excuse or anything like that."

Instead, it's now a break for a talented skater who, only just a couple of years ago, looked to be shaping up as one of the NHL's next big stars.

Zegras, finally, was traded to the Flyers on Monday, with depth center Ryan Poehling, the 45th overall pick in the draft this weekend, and a fourth-rounder in 2026 going back to the Ducks in return.

For the Flyers, it's a very low-risk, high-reward gamble to see if the 24-year-old can still be a potential top-six offensive talent.

And for Zegras, it's the fresh start and the change of scenery he just might have needed to fully realize it.

"That's all behind me and moved on," Zegras said of a rough stretch on the way out of Orange County. "I'm excited as heck for a new start in Philadelphia with some awesome people and a new organization.

"I'm definitely pumped."

And he isn't alone.

The trade to Philadelphia is reuniting Zegras with former Ducks teammate and current Flyers defenseman Jamie Drysdale, with whom he became close as developing first-round picks selected within a year of one another while in Anaheim.

Zegras is also back on the same team as longtime friend and fellow Flyers defenseman Cam York, with whom he won gold while skating for Team USA in the 2021 World Junior Championship.

"It's exciting when you have familiar faces like that in a new place, in a new home," Zegras said.

Along with a chance to move back to his familiar spot on the ice.

The Flyers have been at a glaring need for centers, and Zegras has been a center his entire life, up until the Ducks tried moving him out to the wing this past season.

When discussing the trade after it was made official on Monday, general manager Danny Brière held his cards close to the vest over whether Zegras would actually return to the position as a Flyer, deferring that call to head coach Rick Tocchet.

However, Brière also acknowledged that it isn't a secret that the team needs a top-line-level talent up the middle, especially to pair alongside rising star winger Matvei Michkov.

The dice roll the Flyers are taking on Zegras only makes sense if they try to see if he's the answer there.

There's a major step forward for the team to take if he is.

"I think that's the goal," Zegras said. "Obviously, you want to come into a new team and help them win in any way possible."

And for what it's worth, Zegras, even as he was struggling, always tended to play well whenever he visited Philadelphia – to the tune of three goals and two assists across four games for his career so far against the Flyers.

He has a lot more games coming up in that building now.

"Personally, I'm very excited," Zegras said. "I've always had really good games with the Flyers over the years. I think we can be a really good team."

