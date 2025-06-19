NHL Draft: Five defensemen the Flyers could take at pick No. 22

The Flyers are going to be busy at their draft HQ in Atlantic City next week.

They're heading toward the 2025 NHL Draft with 11 picks in total, and with three to make in the first round on Friday night alone, which are now officially locked in at No. 6, No. 22, and No. 31.

All that capital is going to have the Flyers' phone ringing, general manager Danny Brière acknowledged during a pre-draft press conference on Tuesday, but he did also say he can see a scenario in which the team does end up making all its picks as currently scheduled.

The No. 6 pick will be vital to the Flyers acquiring another high-end prospect, and you can see who might be on the board for that selection HERE and HERE.

They'll still have need later down the order, though, if they hold on to No. 22, and at various positions. If they opt to go defense with the pick, here are five names who could help them...

Logan Hensler, Wisconsin (NCAA)

Hensler is a smooth skater and a very sound defenseman who shoots from the right side, which is always in need across the league.

His stat line for this past season doesn't particularly impress, having only put up two goals and 10 assists at Wisconsin and just an assist at the World Junior Championship, but steering the puck out of trouble when it's headed down toward his net is where the 18-year-old excels.

Listed at 6'2" and 198 pounds, Hensler is the 12th-ranked North American skater by NHL Central Scouting and would fit well into a Flyers defensive pipeline that generally moves well but is a bit undersized at the moment.

Cameron Reid, Kitchener (OHL)

Reid is another clean skater, but as a left-handed blueliner and one who has no issue in jumping up offensively.

Reid put up 14 goals and 40 assists with a plus-39 rating for Kitchener through 67 games this past season, and did so covering a lot of ice with some solid puck protection and heads-up playmaking.

NHL Central Scouting has Reid as the 23rd-ranked North American skater, and he is a bit smaller at 6'0" and 183 pounds. However, he is among the draft class' younger prospects as an April 2007 born entry, so it would stand to reason that he can bulk up a fair bit over the next few years.

At minimum, though, he would keep the Flyers' farm stocked up on speed.

Blake Fiddler, Edmonton (WHL)

Another right-handed shooting defenseman, and one who brings size at a listed 6'4" and 220 pounds, Fiddler can jam up the middle of the ice and create even more havoc for the opposition with the puck on his stick.

He posted 10 goals and 23 assists through 64 games this past junior season, and showed well for Team USA at the U18 World Championship with two goals and an assist.

Fiddler is also very young, not turning 18 until July, which leaves a lot of room for growth and development in his game as he takes steps towards bigger stages – like possibly the World Junior Championship for the U.S. next winter.

Fiddler is the 26th-ranked North American skater by NHL Central Scouting.

Sascha Boumedienne, Boston (NCAA)

Boumedienne can be a controlling and suffocating defender who can also rush down the other way and unleash a shot that will leave the opposing goalie wondering what even happened.

The 18-year-old Swede notched three goals, 10 assists, and a plus-8 rating at Boston University this past season, and has impressed for his home country on the international junior stage in the past couple of years.

Listed at 6'2" and 184 pounds, Boumedienne is a left-handed shot who has the tools to potentially put together a strong two-way game at the NHL level.

He's the 18th-ranked North American skater (because of his play in U.S. juniors and his current NCAA status) by NHL Central Scouting.

Henry Brzustewicz, London (OHL)

A right-handed shot out of London who might also be available later on at No. 31, Brzustewicz broke out to a 10-goal, 32-assist season on the Knights' way to the Memorial Cup.

The 18-year-old carries a good view of the ice and the puck-moving skills to capitalize on it to send his team toward the net.

The 19th-ranked North American skater by NHL Central Scouting, and listed at 6'2 and 203 pounds, Brzustewicz could be setting up for more responsibility and another leap in London this year with a few notable Knights leaving to turn pro, which includes the Flyers' Oliver Bonk and Denver Barkey.

*H/T to NHL Draft Pros on YouTube, who, as always, crushes it with the film breakdowns during draft season.

