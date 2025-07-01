Report: Tyson Foerster injured, at risk of missing significant time

Breakout Flyers winger Tyson Foerster has a biceps injury that might cost him significant time at the start of the next season, OnPattison's Anthony SanFilippo and The Brotherly Bullies' Brandon Sommermann both reported.

The Flyers are still waiting on test results regarding the extent of the injury, per those reports.

Foerster just turned in back-to-back 20-plus goal seasons, which accounted for his first two campaigns as a full-time NHLer, and was signed to a two-year, $7.5 million contract extension soon after to identify the 23-year-old as a core piece of the Flyers' rebuild, and to presumably serve as a bridge deal to a much larger payday in due time.

Foerster played mostly alongside center Noah Cates and right winger Bobby Brink, who all together found great chemistry and clicked as the team's most consistently effective line last season.

They were heading toward training camp and the 2025-26 season looking to take another step, which in effect, would push the Flyers a bit further forward.

Now, however, Foerster and the Flyers are facing a major setback instead.

General manager Danny Brière is expected to speak to the press at the Flyers Training Center in Voorhees at 4 p.m. later Tuesday.

More to come...

