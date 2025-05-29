Flyers reach two-year extension with breakout winger Tyson Foerster

UPDATE [3:23 p.m.] – The Flyers made Foerster's contract extension official. Two years at a $3.75 million cap hit:

Tyson Foerster's breakout season was met with a raise just ahead of the summer.

Foerster is getting a two-year contract extension at an annual value of $3.75 million from the Flyers, per Sportsnet insider Elliote Friedman on Thursday, which will effectively serve as a bridge deal to a major contract should his production continue to increase.

The deal will also keep the 23-year-old winger in the fold right up to when the Flyers are expected to have a lot more money to spend under the cap within the next couple of offseasons.

Rumblings of a Foerster contract extension popped up on the radar earlier this week, with The Brotherly Bullies' Brandon Sommermann the first to be on top of it.

Foerster, a consistent two-way winger for much of last season, took off especially in the latter half of it to set a career-best 25 goals and to make for back-to-back 20-plus goal campaigns within his first two full years in the NHL.

Under former head coach John Tortorella, Foerster admitted on several occasions that the priority within his game was on defense first and foremost as he got established in the NHL. But as he settled into a rhythm on a hard-checking line with Noah Cates and Bobby Brink, his scoring touch increasingly emerged, especially once the Flyers were playing a looser game following Tortorella's firing in late March and near the finish line of a lost season.

With interim coach Brad Shaw behind the bench for the Flyers' last nine games, Foerster scored nine goals, which included a hat trick on the road against the Rangers in an 8-5 win on April 9.

Foerster, who was picked up 23rd overall by the Flyers in the 2020 NHL Draft (under the old front office regime of former GM Chuck Fletcher), established himself as a key piece in current GM Danny Brière's rebuild of the team.

Now the Flyers will see where his game goes over the next couple of years under incoming head coach Rick Tocchet.

