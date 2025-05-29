More Sports:

May 29, 2025

Flyers reach two-year extension with breakout winger Tyson Foerster

Foerster is getting $3.75 million annually, in a bridge deal that should carry him to a major contract next.

NickTricome.jpg
By Nick Tricome
PhillyVoice Staff
Flyers NHL
Tyson-Foerster-Goal-Flyers-4.12.25-NHL.jpg Kyle Ross/Imagn Images

Tyson Foerster broke out to a career-best 25 goals this past season.

UPDATE [3:23 p.m.] – The Flyers made Foerster's contract extension official. Two years at a $3.75 million cap hit:

EARLIER...

Tyson Foerster's breakout season was met with a raise just ahead of the summer. 

Foerster is getting a two-year contract extension at an annual value of $3.75 million from the Flyers, per Sportsnet insider Elliote Friedman on Thursday, which will effectively serve as a bridge deal to a major contract should his production continue to increase. 

The deal will also keep the 23-year-old winger in the fold right up to when the Flyers are expected to have a lot more money to spend under the cap within the next couple of offseasons. 

Rumblings of a Foerster contract extension popped up on the radar earlier this week, with The Brotherly Bullies' Brandon Sommermann the first to be on top of it.

Foerster, a consistent two-way winger for much of last season, took off especially in the latter half of it to set a career-best 25 goals and to make for back-to-back 20-plus goal campaigns within his first two full years in the NHL. 

Under former head coach John Tortorella, Foerster admitted on several occasions that the priority within his game was on defense first and foremost as he got established in the NHL. But as he settled into a rhythm on a hard-checking line with Noah Cates and Bobby Brink, his scoring touch increasingly emerged, especially once the Flyers were playing a looser game following Tortorella's firing in late March and near the finish line of a lost season. 

With interim coach Brad Shaw behind the bench for the Flyers' last nine games, Foerster scored nine goals, which included a hat trick on the road against the Rangers in an 8-5 win on April 9. 

Foerster, who was picked up 23rd overall by the Flyers in the 2020 NHL Draft (under the old front office regime of former GM Chuck Fletcher), established himself as a key piece in current GM Danny Brière's rebuild of the team

Now the Flyers will see where his game goes over the next couple of years under incoming head coach Rick Tocchet.

MORE: The Phantoms need a coach, too, after Ian Laperrière changes roles

Follow Nick on Twitter: @itssnick

Follow Nick on Bluesky: @itssnick

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

NickTricome.jpg

Nick Tricome
PhillyVoice Staff

nick@phillyvoice.com

Read more Flyers NHL Philadelphia Tyson Foerster

Videos

Featured

VisitNJ-1200x800_DJI_0860.png

New Jersey beaches that wow every time
Limited - Visit Crawford- Kayaking

Your next weekend getaway awaits you in Northern Pennsylvania

Just In

Must Read

Transportation

Here are the road closures for Pride and Roots Picnic this weekend

Philly Pride Parade closures 2025

Sponsored

Summer evening events on the Olympia

Limited - Speakeasy on the Olympia

Parenting

Only 1 in 4 mothers report having 'excellent' mental health – a sharp decline from 2016

Mental health mothers

Social Media

Josh and Lori Shapiro share secret to marriage in anniversary video

Josh and Lori Shapiro

Festivals

Philly Pride Weekend features a 600-foot flag, march and festival

Philly Pride Month 2025

Phillies

The Phillies can play small ball. They'll need to when it matters most.

Alec-Bohm-Slide-Run-Scored-Phillies-Braves-5.27.25-MLB.jpg

© 2025 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved