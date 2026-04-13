Win and in: The Flyers are ready for the playoff leap

The building fell silent as it watched T.J. Oshie fire the puck into the empty net.

With a lifeline, albeit a fading one, until the 82nd and final game, a Philadelphia Flyers team that caught everyone off guard had completely run out of gas.

They were supposed to be at the start of a lengthy rebuild, but instead, the 2023-24 roster had overachieved and outworked its way into the playoff picture for much of the season.

The team just couldn't sustain it in the end.

The Flyers crumbled down the stretch, and needing a win in regulation in that last game of the season to still have a chance at an unexpected postseason trip, former head coach John Tortorella pulled goaltender Sam Ersson for an extra attacker with the game tied. Oshie was left with the opening not long after to send the Washington Capitals to a 2-1 win, while putting a nail in the Flyers' coffin right in front of the home South Philadelphia crowd.

It stung, but in reality, the Flyers just weren't ready for the moment yet. They still had so much to do and learn, within a process where that Game 82 burnout had given them a bitter reminder: Their journey, and all the pain to endure through it, was only just getting started.

Just shy of two years to the day since, the Flyers took the ice Monday at the re-dubbed Xfinity Mobile Arena for the morning skate ahead of their biggest game in years, in what's become an ever-continuing string of them for the past month or so.

But they're different now, along with the feeling in their locker room.

They're young, but they've been rapidly maturing. They've gotten gradually more talented, and for the first time in years, have gotten stable goaltending behind them. And Rick Tocchet is the coach behind the bench now, having his team play to a simplified, defensive-focused system that all seems to be clicking at the exact right time.

Above all, they're calm.

The moment is here again, and this time, the Philadelphia Flyers just might, finally, be ready for it.

On Monday night, they'll face the visiting Carolina Hurricanes in Game 81 of the 2025-26 season, and all in front of what should be a packed South Philly arena that's waiting to rally behind a hockey team worth believing in again.

If the Flyers win, either Monday night or Tuesday night against Montreal, they'll clinch the No. 3 seed in the Metropolitan Division and make the Stanley Cup Playoffs for the first time since the 2020 COVID bubble in Toronto. They'll also take what will easily be the biggest step in their rebuild path yet.

Finally, they seem ready to.

"We know we're a younger group that's been developing together," said winger Garnet Hathaway, who was brought in as the outside veteran presence before that 2023-24 season to help guide the youth along. "You know, our first year, we were in those situations where we were in must-win games and it didn't work out for us.

"It was continuing to take that adversity and realize, 'Hey, that's how I felt the first time. How can I fix that? What was good for me? What was bad for me?'

"And I think throughout the stretch we've been going on now since the [Olympic break], it's been figuring out a way to play the right way of hockey, to help a collective team win. And I think when you go back to that, it's we gotta control what we can control. That's been day in and day out for us."

And now, approaching Monday night, the Flyers have more control over the fate of their season than they've had in a long, long time.

Finally, they were ready to take it. What they do with it now is all on them.

Hathaway was on the ice, flailing to stop Oshie as the Capitals winger moved in to dash the Flyers' hopes that mid-April night almost two years ago.

Ever since, the now 34-year-old has seen the Flyers transform right in front of him.

Members of the old guard – like Joel Farabee, Morgan Frost, and Scott Laughton – were shipped out to make way for new ones – Tyson Foerster, Noah Cates, and Matvei Michkov.

Winger Owen Tippett and defenseman Jamie Drysdale, who were once dismissed as lesser returns for the high-profile names getting traded the other way – former captain Claude Giroux to Florida for Tippett, and former top prospect Cutter Gauthier to Anaheim for Drysdale – have emerged as core pieces who are now leading the Flyers' late-season charge.

Tippett is at a career-best 28 goals and trying to reach 30, while Drysdale has turned in some of the finest defensive play of his career.

Established constants like Travis Konecny, current captain Sean Couturier, now-leading defenseman Travis Sanheim, and the suddenly invaluable right-shot and physical defenseman Rasmus Ristolainen remained through it all, but the source of the team's heartbeat slowly shifted.

Foerster has grown into one of the team's more understated stars, who plays with force along the wall, brings a willingness to shoot, and returned just in time from an injury and surgery that originally were supposed to end his season.

Trevor Zegras, who was once deemed a lost cause with the Anaheim Ducks, was traded over to Philadelphia last summer and has revived his career as the kind of high-skilled playmaking forward who the Flyers desperately needed in their top-six, especially now as a center.

Dan Vladar keeps proving as one of the best finds of the offseason, standing as the No. 1 goalie who keeps giving the Flyers a chance at minimum.

Michkov, though he's struggled through much of this season, came over from Russia two years ahead of schedule and made for that first spark that instilled belief that the Flyers might really have a star and might really be headed in the right direction, and then Porter Martone signed out of college a couple of weeks ago, jumped right into the lineup, and made it clear right away that he was going to be a star himself, too.

It wasn't necessarily a straight line of progress for the Flyers over the past few years, or even through this season, yet slowly but surely, they got better. They got more talented, and confident, and since the Olympic break, they started winning a lot of the games that they just couldn't before, even if it wasn't all of them.

They lost a big game to the playoff race in Detroit last Thursday, for example, but then came right back on Saturday in Winnipeg and chased the Jets right out of their own building, 7-1.

And now the Flyers arrive at Monday night, needing just one more win to take that next step into the playoffs, and with Philadelphia watching, ready to see them do it.

Two years ago, the team just wasn't.

But now? It might finally be time.

The Flyers might, finally, be ready for the moment.

"You can't take it for granted," said Hathaway, who will be in Monday night's lineup, hoping to see things go different this time. "It's been two years since I've been in it, and you can't take it for granted. I don't think these fans won't, they don't. So everyone in this room, everyone coming to support us, is excited about this game.

"But it's a step-by-step mentality, so we'll go shift-by-shift."

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