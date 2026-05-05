The Flyers can't dwell. They have to keep fighting.

There wasn't much to dwell on once it was over, not that the situation really affords any time to, or that the Flyers would be much interested in that anyway.

They lost Game 2, 3-2, to the Carolina Hurricanes Monday night in Raleigh, and are now down 2-0 as their second-round Stanley Cup Playoff series moves up to Philadelphia for Game 3 on Thursday night.

But they played well. They had the quick start they were looking for coming off a total dud in Game 1, Dan Vladar was excellent in the crease, and when Monday night extended into overtime, the Flyers looked like they had the higher aggression and higher volume of chances.

But the Stanley Cup-favorite Carolina still clawed back from a two-goal deficit, and in the end, that deciding bounce fell right to Taylor Hall's stick, for him to put past Vladar's outstretched pad.

It's what it is, which is all the Flyers can allow it to be right now.

"We played good tonight," said winger Travis Konecny, who owned a missed breakaway in overtime that could've swung the game the other way. "I should've finished that. It should've been over, and we're going home with a win, but we're going home to our fans now. We know what it's like there, so we're excited."

"Definitely sucks," added defenseman Jamie Drysdale, who led the Flyers' start with Monday night's opening goal. "But we got a few days here. Regroup, learn from it, and come back harder at home."

Then go from there. That's all the Flyers really can afford to do right now.

The larger lessons will get reflected on later.

James Guillory/Imagn Images Denver Barkey and a young Flyers team are learning major lessons for the future, but they're still going to fight to try and get back in the series right now.

In the big picture, a developing team has already come so far.

It rallied down the post-Olympic break stretch to make the playoffs when it had the slimmest chances, to which many players now wear that 3.8 percent number as a motivator, and as a symbol of defiance, on their sleeve.

Then a young roster got to see what the next level of postseason hockey is truly like, especially in Philly after nearly six years away, and rode that wave to dispatch the rival Pittsburgh Penguins in six games, on the exclamation point of Cam York scoring the clinching goal then tossing his stick into an electric crowd in complete euphoria.

But now they're at another level above, and seeing that it takes so much more, with far less margin for error.

They can't rest on a 2-0 lead at this stage. They can't survive on a power play that's gone 1-for-11 across Games 1 and 2, and a combined 3-for-28 through their postseason run so far. And they won't last if they flub so many of their other chances at even strength while they're at it, that Konecny breakaway in OT Monday night included.

The Hurricanes are too skilled and too disciplined, and have been at this in annual playoff contention for too long under their coach Rod Brind'Amour, to not be able to make up that difference.

They'll pounce on that, and in the end, they'll be ready for that last bounce when it happens.

It hopped to the stick of Hall late into overtime Monday night, and he put the puck away. It didn't matter much after that how well the Flyers played. They fell down 2-0 in the best-of-seven series all the same.

They couldn't bury that last opportunity. They still need to learn how, on a greater stage and against much fiercer competition like Carolina, which won't let up for a second.

But it's what it is. That's all they can allow it to be coming back to South Philadelphia and Xfinity Mobile Arena Thursday night for Game 3.

"We've been dead before, and we've climbed out of the grave," head coach Rick Tocchet said postgame. "So we keep hearing 'We're dead, we're dead,' but the guys won't give up.

"That's why I'm proud of them."

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