Flyers pull trigger, call up goalie prospect Carter Hart

The Flyers finally did it. After week, nay, years of anticipation and pontification, there is a big change coming to the Orange and Black in South Philly.

No, they didn't fire their head coach Dave Hakstol. Not yet anyway. But they officially said "enough is enough" on Monday and optioned goalie prospect Carter Hart to the NHL.

Hart, of course, has some heavy weights on his shoulders at just 20-years-old. The former second round pick has been called a possible savior at the Flyers' worst position for two years now.

He started awfully slow in Lehigh Valley and has a 3.07 goals against average. In his most recent start up there, he allowed four goals — but had allowed just five in his prior four games combined, including his first shutout of his professional career. In all, he played in 17 games for the Phantoms, with a record of 9-5-2 and a .901 save percentage. The soon-to-be rookie will likely be thrown into the fire right away, as the club has sent Alex Lyon down. Or it could be for this reason:

Hart will be the Flyers sixth goalie of the year to hit the ice in their 32nd game, a really high number by NHL standards. His save percentage and GAA would place him second of the six (behind injured Brian Elliott).

Follow Evan on Twitter:@evan_macy

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports