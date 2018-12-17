More Sports:

December 17, 2018

Flyers pull trigger, call up goalie prospect Carter Hart

Evan Macy
By Evan Macy
PhillyVoice Staff
1003_Carter_Hart_USAT Eric Hartline/USA Today Sports

Carter Hart is on his way to Philadelphia.

The Flyers finally did it. After week, nay, years of anticipation and pontification, there is a big change coming to the Orange and Black in South Philly.

No, they didn't fire their head coach Dave Hakstol. Not yet anywayBut they officially said "enough is enough" on Monday and optioned goalie prospect Carter Hart to the NHL.

Hart, of course, has some heavy weights on his shoulders at just 20-years-old. The former second round pick has been called a possible savior at the Flyers' worst position for two years now. 

MORE: Conflicting reports on whether Flyers will fire Dave Hakstol, hire Joel Quenneville as next head coach

He started awfully slow in Lehigh Valley and has a 3.07 goals against average. In his most recent start up there, he allowed four goals — but had allowed just five in his prior four games combined, including his first shutout of his professional career. In all, he played in 17 games for the Phantoms, with a record of 9-5-2 and a .901 save percentage. 

The soon-to-be rookie will likely be thrown into the fire right away, as the club has sent Alex Lyon down.

Or it could be for this reason:

Hart will be the Flyers sixth goalie of the year to hit the ice in their 32nd game, a really high number by NHL standards. His save percentage and GAA would place him second of the six (behind injured Brian Elliott).

RELATEDCarter Hart has a very special reason for picking his new jersey number | The only one who doesn’t think Carter Hart is a future star is Carter Hart

Evan Macy

Evan Macy
PhillyVoice Staff

evan@phillyvoice.com

