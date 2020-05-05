Flyers provide update for season and single-game ticket holders amid COVID-19 pandemic

While much of the sports world hangs in the balance during these unprecedented times, one things fans have been left wondering — aside from when games will resume and if fans will be in attendance — is whether or not they'll get money back for tickets they've already purchased to games that may or may not happen, but at the very least have been postponed.

On Tuesday morning, almost at the same time the Sixers unveiled their refund policy, the Flyers provided an update via their team website for those wondering about whether or not they'll get their money back.

In general, the Flyers are saying that anyone holding a ticket to one of the Flyers' remaining six scheduled home games will either have a credit applied to future ticket purchases or can opt to request a refund. The logistics of that, however, differ based on what type of tickets you have and how you bought them.

Here's more from the Flyers:

In these unprecedented times, we appreciate our fans' patience as we navigate through uncertainty surrounding how and when Flyers hockey will resume at the Wells Fargo Center. While we remain hopeful that the 2019-20 season will resume, we have proactively updated our ticket policies for the regular season games that have not yet been played as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. Flyers fans holding tickets for any of the six remaining home games in the 2019-20 season will receive credit to apply against future scheduled payments or the option to request a refund. • Season Ticket Members will receive a credit for the six unplayed home games in the 201920 season, to be applied to their 2020-21 season payment due in June. • All Season Ticket Members were given the opportunity to defer their April and May payments. Applying this credit to their June payment will further alleviate Members' needs to make payments toward their 2020-21 Season Memberships at this time. • All other Plan Holders will receive a credit that they may apply toward future tickets or may opt to receive a refund. • Purchasers of single game tickets will receive an automatic refund, which will be returned in the same manner as it was paid in the next 7-10 business days. • Purchasers of group tickets will be contacted by their ticket representative for credit and refund options. • Fans who purchased tickets through a secondary website (e.g., Stubhub, etc.) will need to contact that site for refund options. Fans who purchased tickets through a Flyers representative, the Philadelphia Flyers website, or at the Wells Fargo Center Box Office will receive a communication today outlining specific details regarding their tickets. In the event any of the six yet-to-be-played 2019-20 regular season games are rescheduled at the Wells Fargo Center, fans who held tickets for those games will have the first opportunity to purchase new tickets for the rescheduled games. [nhl.com/flyers]

If, after reading that, you still have some unanswered questions, you can head over to the Flyers' FAQ page for ticketing where they may be able to answer to some of them. Beyond that, your best bet is to reach out to your ticket representative if you're a season-ticket holder or part of a partial-season plan. If you're a single-game ticket holder who bought through the team, you can reach out to the ticket office at 215-218-PUCK or through their ticketing site. And if you bought through StubHub, you can reach their customer service department at 1-866-788-2482.

