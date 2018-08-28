More News:

August 28, 2018

EA's Madden 19 tournament canceled in wake of Jacksonville shooting

All remaining events are off, including the qualifier to be hosted by N3rd Street Gaming this weekend near Washington, D.C.

051117_Mondon_Headshot.jpg
By Marielle Mondon
PhillyVoice Staff
Shootings N3RD Street
jacksonville egaming madden 19 shooting Craig Baily/Flordia Today via USA TODAY NETWORK

Crime scene tape remains up at Florida's Jacksonville Landing where three people died and several were wounded at a Madden 19 tournament. Following tournament events, including one hosted by Philadelphia's N3rd Street Gamers, have been canceled.

Video game publisher EA has canceled the Madden 19 qualifier set to be hosted by Philadelphia's N3rd Street Gaming this weekend outside of Washington, D.C., along with all remaining events scheduled for the Madden 19 tour

The decision comes as the egaming community mourns last weekend's murder-suicide at a similar event in Jacksonville, Florida.

The  N3rd Street Gaming network, based in Northern Liberties, was slated to host the Northeast Qualifier for the Madden 19 championship beginning Friday, Aug. 31, in Chantilly, Virginia, located about 25 miles outside D.C.

It had been the next round of events scheduled until 22-year-old Elijah Clayton and 28-year-old Taylor Robertson were shot and killed at the championship qualifier in Jacksonville. The shooter, David Katz, 24, also shot and killed himself during the tournament. Eleven people were injured as a result of the shooting.

Though N3rd Street was scheduled to host the event, CEO John Fazio told Technical.ly Philly that they had been in talks with EA and that the future of the tournament was nebulous. Late Monday, EA announced all events were canceled.

"The event was a qualifying tournament for the Madden Classic, our first Madden EA Major competition of this season. While these qualifying events are operated independently by partners, we work with them to ensure competitive integrity and to gather feedback from players," EA CEO Andrew Wilson said in a statement

"We have made a decision to cancel our three remaining Madden Classic qualifier events while we run a comprehensive review of safety protocols for competitors and spectators. We will work with our partners and our internal teams to establish a consistent level of security at all of our competitive gaming events."

"The esports community is tight-knit and we stand together in our commitment to ensure violence like this never happens again," Fazio told Technical.ly Philly.

