December 11, 2018

Forecasters: 'Nuisance' snow could bother Philly on Thursday

By PhillyVoice staff
12152017_snowy_commute_TC Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice

Commuters wait in the snow at a bus stop near 12th and Market streets in Center City Philadelphia on Dec. 15, 2017.

With cold temperatures sticking around for the week, a low pressure system could result in some snow around the region on Thursday morning.

Precipitation could turn to rain during the warmer temperatures of afternoon, according to the National Weather Service.

Forecasters see light accumulation (less than an inch of snow) and there is uncertainty on where exactly this "nuisance-looking" event might occur.

While it probably won't amount to much, it bears monitoring as forecasts are fine-tuned over the next 48 hours.

On Friday, a weak low pressure system passing off the Mid-Atlantic coast on Thursday night looks to bring some more light precipitation – first as snow or a mix, then probably rain by the afternoon and into the evening, and then Saturday.

Here is the 7-day forecast for Philadelphia from the weather service:

Tuesday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 27. West wind around 7 mph.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 41. Northwest wind 3 to 8 mph.

Wednesday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 29. Calm wind becoming east around 5 mph after midnight.

Thursday: A slight chance of rain and snow showers between 9 a.m. and noon, then a slight chance of rain showers after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 40. East wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.

Thursday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 33.

Friday: A chance of rain after 1 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 51. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.

Friday night: Rain. Low around 44. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent.

Saturday: Rain likely. Cloudy, with a high near 51. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent.

Saturday night: A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 41. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.

Sunday: Partly sunny, with a high near 48.

Sunday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 35.

Monday: Partly sunny, with a high near 45.

