May 10, 2019

Here are five things to do if you forgot Mother's Day

Maybe you didn't plan anything, but there's still time to save the day

By Virginia Streva
This Mom's Day, here are a few suggestions for the one who gave birth to you.

Mother’s Day is this weekend and if you haven’t planned the day for your mom yet … what are you even doing? But sometimes we have busy lives and we just forget things. 

Just because you waited till the last minute doesn’t mean you can’t give her a loving and sentimental gift that she will cherish. 

MORE MOTHER'S DAY: Best brunch spots to treat mom for Mother's Day in Philly

Some of these require you to get a little crafty, but, in all honesty, if you forgot her special day, then maybe you deserve to slave a little bit over something.  (She did give birth to you.)

Order takeout or cook a meal

Did you forget to make reservations at her favorite spot? Well, you might not be able to get her a reservation this late, but you should still be able to order takeout. Though if that even proves to be difficult, you can always fix her the breakfast of her dreams. And while you pamper your mother with her favorite food, and you can incorporate our next tip.

Have a movie marathon 

Ah yes, who doesn’t love a good movie marathon? You can set her up with every movie she could ever want to watch while cook that perfect meal. You can have a movie marathon of some of her favorites and throw in a few mother themed movies in there. May we recommend: “Mermaids,” “Lady Bird,” “Steel Magnolias,” “Riding in Cars with Boys,” and if your mom is cool with an inside joke, perhaps, “Mommie Dearest?”

Clean the house

Yes, this one might be a little obvious, but is it really that bad of an idea to clean the house when your mom cleaned your disgusting teenage bedroom the entire time you were in high school? The real gift though is not complaining. We know it’s hard. But that’s the key to a happy mom. Will she boss you around? Maybe. But you also forgot to make her a reservation at brunch, so you know…

Take her to a museum

Buy her a nice bouquet of flowers and take her to her favorite museum.  Sundays are the perfect time to peruse artwork at the Barnes Foundation or Philadelphia Museum of Art, or if she's into history take her to the Mutter Museum or the University of Pennsylvania Museum of Archaeology and Anthropology

Go retro and make her a mix CD

This is the ultimate Mother's Day gift, because it is by far the most sentimental gift you could give her. This one might take some ingenuity considering a lot of computers don’t even have CD-Rom’s anymore, but there’s something really special about a mix CD. 

Music brings people together, and it's one of the best ways to relive some of your favorite memories with your mom. You can put her favorite songs on the CD. You could also add some 'motherly' songs, such as "Mother" by Kacey Musgraves or "In My Life" by The Beatles, but the mix should really be about your relationship with her. 

What were some of your favorite songs she would play when you were growing up? What were her favorite songs? What's a song you loved as a kid that your mom hated? (I know it sounds like a joke, but if you're an adult now, she might find that way more sentimental than you realize. Or she might still hate it. But that's half the fun, isn't it?) 

Virginia Streva
