More Events:

February 21, 2020

Founding Footsteps offering Urban Bourbon Tour

The BYOB trolley tour is a combination of history lesson and bourbon tasting

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Food & Drink Bourbon
Urban Bourbon Tour with Founding Footsteps Thom Carroll/for PhillyVoice

Founding Footsteps is offering the Urban Bourbon Tour. A combination of history and bourbon tasting, the BYOB tour is coming up on March 15.

Founding Footsteps, which runs the popular BYOB Holiday Lights Tour during the winter, is now offering the Urban Bourbon Tour.

The BYOB trolley tour is coming up on Sunday, March 15, and is a combination of history lesson and bourbon tasting.

RELATED: Where to celebrate Mardi Gras 2020 in Philadelphia

On the three-hour tour, guests will learn about Prohibition in Philadelphia and the lives of some of the most notorious bootleggers, as well as get to check out some local speakeasies.

Tickets to attend are $58 and include two drinks and a small appetizer. The tour will run 3 to 6 p.m., beginning and ending at Khyber Pass Pub in Old City.

So far, tickets for the new Urban Bourbon Tour are only available for March 15.

Urban Bourbon Tour

Sunday, March 15
3-6 p.m. | $58 per person
Start at Khyber Pass Pub
56 S. Second St., Philadelphia, PA 19106

Follow Sinéad & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @sineadpatrice | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Sinéad's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

sinead@phillyvoice.com

Read more Food & Drink Bourbon Philadelphia Whiskey Tours History

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Let's all get on the same page in regard to the Eagles' options with Alshon Jeffery
43_11032019_EaglesvsBears_Alshon_Jeffey_KateFrese.jpg

Government

Philly expanding street sweeping program to new neighborhoods
Street sweeping philadelphia neighborhoods

Health Stories

Musician plays violin while undergoing brain surgery at King's College Hospital
Brain tumor craniotomy violinist

NFL

2020 NFL head coach power rankings
Bill-Belichick-Andy-Reid-NFL-head-coach-power-rankings_021920

Food & Drink

LaCroix named best brunch spot in Pennsylvania by The Daily Meal
LaCroix Rittenhouse Daily Meal

Weekend

Things to do in Philadelphia this weekend, Feb. 21-23
Mummers string bands

Featured Homes

Limited - Parc Rittenhouse 1210 - Allan domb

FOR SALE! Parc Rittenhouse - 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom with all rooms facing south, new hardwood floors, high-end kitchen finishes and marble appointed baths. 1,064 sf | $659,900
Limited - The Alison - 1805 Walnut - Allan Domb

PENTHOUSE FOR RENT! The Alison - Luxurious entire floor 3 bed plus den, 4.5 bath penthouse with a magnificent 2,144 sf terrace overlooking Rittenhouse Square. 3,755 sf interior | 2,144 sf exterior | $17,500/month
Listed by

© 2020 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved