Four Seasons Philadelphia has a new Sky Garden penthouse suite and it costs $25,000 per night

Four Seasons Philadelphia, the luxury hotel inside the Comcast Technology Center, just debuted a floor of high-end rooms in the Center City skyscraper and one night in the penthouse suite costs about $25,000.

The Sky Garden occupies the building's 45th floor, which Comcast used as offices before leasing the space to the hotel to make renovations over the past year. There are four guest rooms, three suites and the two-bedroom, 4,000-square-foot penthouse that has a private terrace offering views of the city's skyline.

MORE: How Sheetz's invasion of Wawa's home turf could lead to lower gas prices

The hotel shared photos of the Sky Garden suites in an Instagram post, describing the collection as a "residential-style floor ... anchored in art, wellness and epicurean discovery."

Some of the Sky Garden rooms were designed for extended stays with large kitchens, laundry machines and separate living rooms and dining spaces. The floor has its own wellness suite, wine cellar, private gym and add-ons including infrared sauna blankets and red-light therapy. Later this year, the hotel will begin offering guests a music butler to curate vinyl selections in the penthouse and two-bedroom Sky Terrace Suite.

The floor was created by interior design and architecture studio 1508 London, whose projects around the world include the Baccarat Hotel & Residences in Maldives and the Jumeirah Carlton Tower in London. Bespoke furniture and art displayed throughout the Sky Garden contains metalwork with nods to famed Philadelphia sculptor Alexander Calder, whose work is displayed at an indoor and outdoor gallery that opened last year on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway.

The culinary program at the Sky Garden features curated menus from restaurateurs Jean-Georges Vongerichten and Greg Vernick.

A Four Seasons Philadelphia booking agent said the Sky Terrace Suite averages about $10,000 per night and the Sky Garden Suite costs about $2,885 per night. The more accessible Sky Garden guest rooms cost an average of $1,365 per night. Rooms elsewhere in the hotel usually go for around $1,300 per night, with seasonal deals sometimes knocking down the price.

Four Seasons Philadelphia opened in August 2019 with rooms spanning the building's 48th to 56th floors. Other amenities are located on upper floors of the 60-story tower, which is the tallest in the city at 1,121 feet. The 57th floor has a 10,000-square-foot spa and an infinity pool. One of two Jean-Georges restaurants is on the 59th floor, and the top floor has a sky lobby, bar and more dining.

Condé Nast Traveler's Readers' Choice Awards ranked the hotel No. 22 among the world's 50 best in 2021. The magazine's editors called it the start of a transformation in Philadelphia's hotel industry, which is poised for an influx of guests this year with the nation's 250th birthday celebration, World Cup and other events on the horizon.

After a stay the Four Seasons Philadelphia, Bravo star and entrepreneur Bethenny Frankel went on TikTok to call the hotel the best in the world. She was a bit surprised to give such high praise to a place in Philly.

"I just stayed at the nicest hotel maybe in the world," said the founder of lifestyle brand Skinnygirl. "It's crazy. Like, maybe in Morocco or certain parts of Asia there are nicer, but none in this country. None. Four Seasons in Philadelphia — with all due to Philadelphia — nicest hotel in the world. ... Like, why?"

Cornelia Samara, general manager of the Four Seasons Philadelphia, called the Sky Garden "a new vantage point for the city itself" in a statement about the collection.

"Every detail has been considered to create an experience that feels both rare and personal," she said. "We’ve brought together the finest in craftsmanship, comfort, and service to offer our guests a sanctuary in the clouds."