Man fatally shoots girlfriend's ex after crash in Frankford, report says

A 32-year-old man was fatally shot in Frankford on Tuesday night after police say he intentionally crashed his car into his ex-girlfriend's vehicle, according to a report.

The shooting occurred around 8:50 p.m. in the 4300 block of Milner Street, police said.

The victim's ex-girlfriend and her current partner had come to pick up the woman's child, whose father was the victim, NBC10 reports.

When the woman arrived with her current partner, the victim reportedly got into a physical altercation with his ex. She and her partner then returned to their car. The victim, who was not identified, got into his car and deliberately crashed into the woman's vehicle, causing a crash with two other cars.

After the crash, the woman's current boyfriend reportedly pulled out a gun and shot the ex-boyfriend in the chest and torso. He was transported to Temple University Hospital and pronounced dead at 9:32 p.m.

The shooter was apprehended on the 4500 block of Oakland Street and a weapon was recovered, police said.

It was not immediately clear whether charges would be filed against the shooter or if he acted in self-defense.

Two other deadly shootings occurred Tuesday night, according to police.

A gunman opened fire on three male victims standing outside a corner store in the 2900 block of N. Howard Street in North Philadelphia. One of the victims was killed and the other two were listed in critical condition at Temple University Hospital.

In South Philadelphia, a gunman fired 20 shots at a vehicle parked in the 2300 block of Moore Street. Two victims inside the car, a 21-year-old man and a 26-year-old man, suffered multiple gunshot wounds and were later pronounced dead at Penn Presbyterian Hospital shortly after 9 p.m.

No arrests have been made in either of the incidents.