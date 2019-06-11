More Culture:

June 11, 2019

Northeast Philly gem Frank's Steaks plans Center City location

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot
By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
Food & Drink Restaurants
Franks Steaks Burgers CC Source/Colliers International

Frank's Steaks & Burgers plans second Philadelphia location at 1614 Chestnut Street.

One of the top cheesesteak and burger joints in Northeast Philadelphia has leased space for a second location in Center City.

Frank's Steaks & Burgers revealed plans Tuesday for a new shop at 1614 Chestnut St., right next to the Uniqlo store and across from Liberty Place.

The location was formerly home to Four Seasons Food Court, which closed in February after a 15-year run.

In Mayfair, the original Frank's Steaks is located at the busy intersection of Frankford and Cottman avenues.

The ownership group also is behind Oh Brother Cheesesteaks of Old City, the Four Season’s Diner in Northeast Philadelphia and Route 130 Diner in Delran, New Jersey.

Frank's Steaks is expected to open in Center City around July 10.

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot

Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff

tanenbaum@phillyvoice.com

Read more Food & Drink Restaurants Center City Mayfair Burgers Northeast Philadelphia Cheesesteaks

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Opinion

Natalie Egenolf: Raptors fans are pathetic; and which team wins a Philly Dodgeball Royal Rumble
Raptors-fans-NBA-Finals-061119_USAT

Election 2019

Here are the write-in votes from across the Philly suburbs in the May primaries
Captain Marvel

Music

Meek Mill dropping new summer music in 'a few weeks'
meek mill new hearing

Eagles

Eagles have their core locked up long-term: Defense edition
061019BrandonGraham

Senior Health

Pennsylvania receives 'F' grade for nursing home facilities, new report says
Pennsylvania worst nursing homes ranked

Odd News

Song written for Pennsylvania man who claims tornadoes are caused by traffic circles
Band Steele Tornados

Featured Homes

Limited - 1805 walnut st 4c

FOR RENT! The Alison – 1805 Walnut Street – 1 bedroom with custom finishes in a new building overlooking Rittenhouse Square. 725 SF | $2,895
Allan Domb - 050719 - 2201 Chestnut St 104

FOR SALE! The Coronado – 2201 Chestnut Street – Unique 2 bedroom, 1 bath with a high-end kitchen, brand new kitchen, herringbone wood floors and incredible natural light. 898 SF | $329,900
Listed by

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved