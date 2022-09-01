More Culture:

September 01, 2022

Wawa and Dunkin’ Donuts give teachers free coffee to celebrate new school year

The promotion is only available on Thursday at Dunkin', but it will last all month long at Wawa

Noah Zucker
By Noah Zucker
PhillyVoice Staff
Food & Drink coffee
Free Coffee Teachers Adam Monacelli/The Daily Journal

Wawa and Dunkin' Donuts are offering teachers free coffee to celebrate the start of the new school year.

Two of the region’s biggest coffee chains, Wawa and Dunkin’ Donuts, are giving educators free joe to mark the start of the new school year.

Teachers can get a free medium hot or iced coffee on Thursday at participating Dunkin’ Donuts locations in the Philly area.

“We’re excited to offer our deserving educators a coffee break and recognize them for their passion and dedication to our youth,” Jessica Weissman, the chain’s senior field marketing manager, said in a release.

No additional purchase is necessary, but the offer is limited to one drink per guest and does not cover cold brew or nitro cold brew.

Wawa will have a similar promotion running all month long at all its locations across the Mid-Atlantic.

Teachers and administrators can get a free hot coffee of any size through Sept. 30 as part of the chain’s Cheers to Classrooms initiative. All they have to do is tell their cashier they work at a school.

“Our associates are also looking forward to visiting local schools throughout the month to welcome teachers back into the classroom and show our appreciation for everything they do,” said Dave Simonetti, Wawa’s senior director of store operations.

The chain has also partnered with Donor’s Choose, a website where teachers can submit requests for funding, supplies and other support, to provide $50,000 to schools in its operating area through a matching.

Last year, Wawa gave $25,000 to teachers through the website. The money was used to fund projects at 82 different schools.

Noah Zucker

Noah Zucker
PhillyVoice Staff

noah@phillyvoice.com

Read more Food & Drink coffee Philadelphia School Education Wawa Teachers Dunkin Donuts Free Promotions

Videos

Featured

Limited - Craig Ferguson - Live Casino

Craig Ferguson’s 'The Fancy Rascal Tour' heads to Live! Casino & Hotel Philadelphia
Limited - Ava 100

Ava Gardner Festival to host concert at The Clayton Center

Just In

Must Read

Business

Philly art museum workers vote to authorize strike amid ongoing contract negotiations
Art Museum Strike Authorization

Sponsored

Craig Ferguson’s 'The Fancy Rascal Tour' heads to Live! Casino & Hotel Philadelphia
Limited - Craig Ferguson - Live Casino

Prevention

Can the Apple Watch help prevent strokes? A new study aims to find out
Apple Watch stroke prevention

Eagles

Brandon Graham eyes Detroit homecoming in first game back from Achilles tear
Brandon-Graham-Eagles-training-camp_072722_277.jpg

Celebrities

'The Goldbergs' to kill off Jeff Garlin's character following allegations of inappropriate behavior
Jeff Garlin The Goldbergs

Family-Friendly

World's 'largest bounce house' to inflate in South Jersey over Labor Day weekend
Big Bounce America Tour Swedesboro

© 2022 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved