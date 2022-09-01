Wawa and Dunkin’ Donuts give teachers free coffee to celebrate new school year

Two of the region’s biggest coffee chains, Wawa and Dunkin’ Donuts, are giving educators free joe to mark the start of the new school year.

Teachers can get a free medium hot or iced coffee on Thursday at participating Dunkin’ Donuts locations in the Philly area.

“We’re excited to offer our deserving educators a coffee break and recognize them for their passion and dedication to our youth,” Jessica Weissman, the chain’s senior field marketing manager, said in a release.

No additional purchase is necessary, but the offer is limited to one drink per guest and does not cover cold brew or nitro cold brew.

Wawa will have a similar promotion running all month long at all its locations across the Mid-Atlantic.

Teachers and administrators can get a free hot coffee of any size through Sept. 30 as part of the chain’s Cheers to Classrooms initiative. All they have to do is tell their cashier they work at a school.

“Our associates are also looking forward to visiting local schools throughout the month to welcome teachers back into the classroom and show our appreciation for everything they do,” said Dave Simonetti, Wawa’s senior director of store operations.

The chain has also partnered with Donor’s Choose, a website where teachers can submit requests for funding, supplies and other support, to provide $50,000 to schools in its operating area through a matching.

Last year, Wawa gave $25,000 to teachers through the website. The money was used to fund projects at 82 different schools.