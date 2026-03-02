More Events:

March 02, 2026

Free chicken shawarma and falafel bowls are up for grabs at Comcast Center Tuesday

Pita Chip will celebrate its one-year anniversary by offering complimentary entrees on March 3 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., limited to one per person.

By PhillyVoice Media Events
Food Lunch
Pita-Chip-One-Year-Anniversary Provided Courtesy/Pita Chip

Pita Chip will celebrate its one-year anniversary at the Comcast Center Concourse by giving away free entrees from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday.

Center City workers looking to save a few dollars at lunchtime Tuesday (March 3) can head underground.

Pita Chip will give away free chicken shawarma or falafel bowls from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at its Concourse at Comcast Center location. No purchase is required, and the offer is limited to one per person.

The three-hour promotion marks the restaurant’s one-year anniversary in the Concourse. Expect lines during the noon rush.

For anyone regularly navigating the crowded lunch options around Comcast Center, this is a rare chance to grab a free, fast-casual meal without signing up for anything or spending a dime.

Free Lunch at Pita Chip

Tuesday, March 3 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Concourse at Comcast Center
1701 John F Kennedy Blvd.
Philadelphia, PA 19103

This content was generated by PhillyVoice Media Events, not by the editorial staff. 

PhillyVoice Media Events

Read more Food Lunch Center City Comcast Center

Videos

Featured

Purchased -Woman looking angrily at her phone

Decoding bad financial advice: How to steer clear of social media Scams
Limited - Glencairn Museum

An evening of musical legacy: Curtis Chamber Orchestra performs at Glencairn Museum

Just In

Must Read

Environment

Erin Brockovich joins fight to prevent reefing of SS United States

SS United States

Sponsored

The original Phillie Phanatic brings the 'Evolution of Happiness' to Tri-State HRMA’s 39th Annual Conference

Limited - Mascot Dave

Healthy Eating

The more foods a dinner spread includes, the more likely people are to overeat

Food Buffets Study

Food & Drink

These Philly bars are offering specials inspired by the Flower Show

front street flower show

Food

Free chicken shawarma and falafel bowls are up for grabs at Comcast Center Tuesday

Pita-Chip-One-Year-Anniversary

Eagles

Seven takeaways from Howie Roseman's and Nick Sirianni's NFL Combine press conferences

022526HowieRoseman

© 2026 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved