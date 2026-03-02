Free chicken shawarma and falafel bowls are up for grabs at Comcast Center Tuesday

Center City workers looking to save a few dollars at lunchtime Tuesday (March 3) can head underground.

Pita Chip will give away free chicken shawarma or falafel bowls from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at its Concourse at Comcast Center location. No purchase is required, and the offer is limited to one per person.

The three-hour promotion marks the restaurant’s one-year anniversary in the Concourse. Expect lines during the noon rush.

For anyone regularly navigating the crowded lunch options around Comcast Center, this is a rare chance to grab a free, fast-casual meal without signing up for anything or spending a dime.

Free Lunch at Pita Chip

Tuesday, March 3 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Concourse at Comcast Center

1701 John F Kennedy Blvd.

Philadelphia, PA 19103

