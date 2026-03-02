Free chicken shawarma and falafel bowls are up for grabs at Comcast Center Tuesday

March 02, 2026
Center City workers looking to save a few dollars at lunchtime Tuesday (March 3) can head underground.
Pita Chip will give away free chicken shawarma or falafel bowls from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at its Concourse at Comcast Center location. No purchase is required, and the offer is limited to one per person.
The three-hour promotion marks the restaurant’s one-year anniversary in the Concourse. Expect lines during the noon rush.
For anyone regularly navigating the crowded lunch options around Comcast Center, this is a rare chance to grab a free, fast-casual meal without signing up for anything or spending a dime.
Tuesday, March 3 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Concourse at Comcast Center
1701 John F Kennedy Blvd.
Philadelphia, PA 19103
This content was generated by PhillyVoice Media Events, not by the editorial staff.