More Events:

November 13, 2026

Free steering wheel locks will be given away in Chinatown on Nov. 16

The Philadelphia Chinatown Development Corporation will distribute anti-theft devices donated by the city's 9th Police District.

By PhillyVoice Media Events
Chinatown Crime
Chinatown Car Lock Event Dan Edge/Unsplash

The Philadelphia Chinatown Development Corporation will distribute free steering wheel locks Monday, Nov. 16, at its office on North Ninth Street. The anti-theft devices were donated by the Philadelphia Police Department's 9th District.

Drivers looking for an extra way to protect their cars from theft can pick up a free steering wheel lock in Philadelphia's Chinatown on Monday, Nov. 16.

The Philadelphia Chinatown Development Corporation will distribute the locks from 1 to 4 p.m. at its office at 301 N. Ninth St. The devices were donated by the Philadelphia Police Department's 9th District.

Steering wheel locks attach to a vehicle's steering wheel, making it harder to turn and providing a visible deterrent to thieves. They add another layer of protection but don't guarantee a car won't be stolen.

The giveaway comes as auto theft remains a concern in Philadelphia, despite a decline in reported incidents this year. Philadelphia police recorded 12,990 auto thefts citywide through Nov. 12, down 9.2% from the same period in 2025. In the 9th Police District, which donated the locks, 785 auto thefts were reported through Nov. 11, an 8.4% decrease from a year earlier. The figures are preliminary.

  • Get event recommendations delivered right to your inbox.
  • Discover festivals, markets, family-friendly activities and other things to do throughout Philadelphia, South Jersey and the surrounding suburbs.
  • Sign up now

Each person can receive one free steering wheel lock. A valid Pennsylvania driver's license is required and will be checked by staff at pickup.

The giveaway is open to community members, according to the organization.

More information is available through the Philadelphia Chinatown Development Corporation.

Free Steering Wheel Lock Giveaway in Chinatown

Date: Monday, Nov. 16, 2026
Time: 1-4 p.m.
Location: Philadelphia Chinatown Development Corporation, 301 N. Ninth St., Philadelphia
Cost: Free
Requirements: Valid Pennsylvania driver's license; one lock per person
Locks donated by: Philadelphia Police Department's 9th District

Find more upcoming events here.

Have an event coming up? Let the PhillyVoice Events team know about it by emailing events@phillyvoice.com.

PhillyVoice Media Events

Read more Chinatown Crime Philadelphia Police Public Service

Featured

BalletX-Fall2026-Main.png

BalletX enters a new era with immersive Fall Series Nov. 4-15 at the Suzanne Roberts Theatre
pexels-bilal-ahmed-297238753-14020705.jpg

The evolving global role of the dollar

Just In

Must Read

Politics

City Council will investigate, but not eliminate, embattled sheriff's office

City Council Sheriff Hearings.jpg

Holidays

Christmas lights, holiday markets and festive things to do in Philly, the suburbs and South Jersey

Christmas Village Pyramid

Mental Health

Trump administration invests $4.9 million to research psychedelic as PTSD treatment

RFK Jr. HHS psychedelic

Food & Drink

How much has the cost of Thanksgiving dinner gone up over the past 50 years?

Thanksgiving dinner cost

Energy

100% clean energy* without solar panels

Limited - Mother and son at home using a smart thermostat stock photo

Flyers

Eventually, the Flyers have to start helping themselves

2026-11-04T025752Z_1914281339_MT1USATODAY30271485_RTRMADP_3_NHL-MINNESOTA-WILD-AT-PHILADELPHIA-FLYERS.JPG

© 2026 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved