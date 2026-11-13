Free steering wheel locks will be given away in Chinatown on Nov. 16

Drivers looking for an extra way to protect their cars from theft can pick up a free steering wheel lock in Philadelphia's Chinatown on Monday, Nov. 16.

The Philadelphia Chinatown Development Corporation will distribute the locks from 1 to 4 p.m. at its office at 301 N. Ninth St. The devices were donated by the Philadelphia Police Department's 9th District.

Steering wheel locks attach to a vehicle's steering wheel, making it harder to turn and providing a visible deterrent to thieves. They add another layer of protection but don't guarantee a car won't be stolen.

The giveaway comes as auto theft remains a concern in Philadelphia, despite a decline in reported incidents this year. Philadelphia police recorded 12,990 auto thefts citywide through Nov. 12, down 9.2% from the same period in 2025. In the 9th Police District, which donated the locks, 785 auto thefts were reported through Nov. 11, an 8.4% decrease from a year earlier. The figures are preliminary.

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Each person can receive one free steering wheel lock. A valid Pennsylvania driver's license is required and will be checked by staff at pickup.

The giveaway is open to community members, according to the organization.

More information is available through the Philadelphia Chinatown Development Corporation.

Free Steering Wheel Lock Giveaway in Chinatown

Date: Monday, Nov. 16, 2026

Time: 1-4 p.m.

Location: Philadelphia Chinatown Development Corporation, 301 N. Ninth St., Philadelphia

Cost: Free

Requirements: Valid Pennsylvania driver's license; one lock per person

Locks donated by: Philadelphia Police Department's 9th District



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