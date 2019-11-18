Candlelight Shopping in downtown Haddonfield returns

Downtown Haddonfield's Friday night Candlelight Shopping begins on Black Friday.

Each week, from 6 to 9 p.m., there will be in-store events, horse-drawn carriage rides and live holiday music.



Shoppers are invited to visit merchants along Kings Highway, as well as Mechanic Street, Ellis Street, Tanner Street, Haddy Lane, Kings Court and Haddon Avenue.



On the first night of Candlelight Shopping, there will be a tree lighting celebration at 6:30 p.m., followed by a parade with Santa Claus.

Candlelight Shopping will take place every Friday through Dec. 20. Then on Sunday, Dec. 22, there will be a special edition from noon to 3 p.m.

Parking is free in downtown Haddonfield from Black Friday through Christmas Day.

Friday nights from Nov. 29 to Dec. 20

6-9 p.m.

Haddonfield, NJ 08033

