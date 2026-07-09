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July 09, 2026

Get free ice cream at Friendly's on National Ice Cream Day

The restaurant chain will celebrate its 91st anniversary with free cones and dishes on Sunday, July 19. No purchase is required.

By PhillyVoice Media Events
ice cream Giveaways
Friendlys Free Ice Cream Provided Courtesy/Friendly's Restaurants

Friendly's will celebrate National Ice Cream Day by giving away free cones and dishes of ice cream on Sunday, July 19.

National Ice Cream Day is just around the corner, and Friendly's is celebrating with free ice cream.

On Sunday, July 19, customers can get a free cone or dish of ice cream at Friendly's restaurants nationwide. No purchase or rewards membership is required, and the offer is available while supplies last. The promotion also marks the restaurant chain's 91st anniversary.

National Ice Cream Day is celebrated each year on the third Sunday in July.

Friendly's Celebrates 91st Anniversary

Sunday, July 19
All Friendly's locaitons nationwide
Free cone or dish

This content was generated by PhillyVoice Media Events, not by the newsroom staff.

PhillyVoice Media Events

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