Get free ice cream at Friendly's on National Ice Cream Day

July 09, 2026
National Ice Cream Day is just around the corner, and Friendly's is celebrating with free ice cream.
On Sunday, July 19, customers can get a free cone or dish of ice cream at Friendly's restaurants nationwide. No purchase or rewards membership is required, and the offer is available while supplies last. The promotion also marks the restaurant chain's 91st anniversary.
National Ice Cream Day is celebrated each year on the third Sunday in July.
Sunday, July 19
All Friendly's locaitons nationwide
Free cone or dish
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