Get free ice cream at Friendly's on National Ice Cream Day

National Ice Cream Day is just around the corner, and Friendly's is celebrating with free ice cream.

On Sunday, July 19, customers can get a free cone or dish of ice cream at Friendly's restaurants nationwide. No purchase or rewards membership is required, and the offer is available while supplies last. The promotion also marks the restaurant chain's 91st anniversary.

National Ice Cream Day is celebrated each year on the third Sunday in July.

Friendly's Celebrates 91st Anniversary

Sunday, July 19

All Friendly's locaitons nationwide

Free cone or dish

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