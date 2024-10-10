More News:

October 10, 2024

Frost advisory issued for South Jersey and Pennsylvania suburbs

Doylestown, Kennett Square, Chalfont and Camden are among the towns that could see ice form overnight in Friday, the NWS says.

Kristin Hunt PhillyVoice
By Kristin Hunt
PhillyVoice Staff
Weather Frost
Frost advisory Public domain/Wikicommons

Frost could form early Friday morning as temperatures dip to 35°F in several Pennsylvania and New Jersey counties surrounding Philadelphia.

The National Weather Service has released a frost advisory for several cities and counties surrounding Philadelphia.

The agency says temperatures could dip as low as 35 degrees between midnight at 9 a.m. Friday, making frost formation possible. Its advisory covers a wide swath of Southeastern Pennsylvania and South Jersey outside Philly, but not the city itself. The chill will hit parts of Chester, Montgomery, Berks and Bucks counties, including Chalfont, Kennett Square, Doylestown, Reading and Pottstown.

MORE: Pa. has 41,282 residents who can't vote in November because they're imprisoned for a felony

The NWS advisory also spans Camden and Gloucester counties in South Jersey. Some parts of Ocean, Atlantic and Burlington counties are included, as well.

Forecasters say the only impacts would be to "sensitive outdoor vegetation." Certain plants could be killed by the cold if left unprotected.

The conditions will likely make Thursday the "coldest night so far this season," the NWS wrote in a message posted to X, formerly Twitter.

Follow Kristin & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @kristin_hunt | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Kristin Hunt PhillyVoice

Kristin Hunt
PhillyVoice Staff

kristin@phillyvoice.com

Read more Weather Frost Pennsylvania Chalfont Forecasts Kennett Square Doylestown Camden County Temperatures Gloucester County

Videos

Featured

Limited - Historic Philadelphia - Betsy Ross House

Experience history and haunts through spooky evenings and fascinating tours at Betsy Ross House
Limited - Couple sitting on a park bench

This Sweetest Day, you could snip some flowers or… snip something else!

Just In

Must Read

Investigations

Explosives found in home could have wiped out the block, police say

Explosives Northeast Philly

Sponsored

Here's what's happening at the Betsy Ross House this fall

Limited - Historic Philadelphia - Betsy Ross House

Health Stories

Conjoined twin boys, born last year with a shared liver, successfully separated by CHOP surgeons

CHOP Conjoined Twins

Video Games

Philly Games Spotlight: Mike Strollart on 'Below the Stone'

Strollart Below the Stone

Phillies

Phillies' NLDS collapse vs. Mets sets the stage for critical offseason, with major decisions looming

Dombrowski Fuld 10.9.24

Performances

Dancing with the Stars Live tour coming to Philly, Atlantic City

DWTS live

© 2024 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved