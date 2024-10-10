Frost advisory issued for South Jersey and Pennsylvania suburbs

The National Weather Service has released a frost advisory for several cities and counties surrounding Philadelphia.

The agency says temperatures could dip as low as 35 degrees between midnight at 9 a.m. Friday, making frost formation possible. Its advisory covers a wide swath of Southeastern Pennsylvania and South Jersey outside Philly, but not the city itself. The chill will hit parts of Chester, Montgomery, Berks and Bucks counties, including Chalfont, Kennett Square, Doylestown, Reading and Pottstown.

The NWS advisory also spans Camden and Gloucester counties in South Jersey. Some parts of Ocean, Atlantic and Burlington counties are included, as well.

Forecasters say the only impacts would be to "sensitive outdoor vegetation." Certain plants could be killed by the cold if left unprotected.

The conditions will likely make Thursday the "coldest night so far this season," the NWS wrote in a message posted to X, formerly Twitter.

